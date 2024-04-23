Side sleeper with hip pain? Here’s the Tempur-Pedic mattress deal I’d buy

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress is one of the brand’s best options for side sleepers with shoulder and hip pain, and you can now save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud in every size at Tempur-Pedic with the promo code CLOUD30. Type that code in at checkout and it will discount up to $719 from your final total, depending on the size of mattress. With it a queen Tempur-Cloud is reduced to $1,399 (was $1,999).

While that’s a great saving, is the Tempur-Cloud actually worth buying? We tested the mattress recently and while we don’t rate it as highly as the Tempur-Adapt Mattress, our best mattress of 2024 for pressure relief, the Tempur-Cloud is comfortable for side sleeping and reduced shoulder and hip pain among our testers, leading to deeper sleep. If you have a smaller budget, it’s the better choice of the two.

30% off is also among the higher discounts we see from Tempur-Pedic, so now is a great time to buy – no need to wait for the Memorial Day mattress sales as we doubt this price will drop any lower.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress

Was: from $1,699

Now: from $1,189.30

Saving: up to $719 off at Tempur-Pedic Summary: Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review was conducted earlier this year and we rated it as a 3.5 out of 5. While we weren’t blown away by the bed compared to other Tempur-Pedic models we’ve tested, we did find the Tempur-Cloud comfy for side sleeping with shoulder and hip pain. A good mattress for side sleepers will offer gentle contouring around the shoulders, hips and knees and you’ll definitely get that with the Tempur-Cloud. The downside is that you may feel a little stuck in the mattress – this isn’t the easiest bed to move around on. We also don’t recommend it to side sleepers who overheat as the Tempur foam used in our testing model retained heat through the night. There is a moisture-wicking cover, and it does wick sweat well, but for us the heat remained in the mattress. Those points aside, if you’re thinking of buying the five-layer Tempur-Cloud to help you sleep comfortably again on your side with shoulder, hip or knee pain, you won’t be disappointed. Price history: We track Tempur-Pedic mattress deals every month so we know a good discount when we see one. 30% off the Tempur-Cloud is the best we’ve seen, with a queen reduced to $1,399.30 (was $1,999). That’s a competitive price for a queen bed designed to relieve pressure points, and especially when you add in free mattress installation and old bed removal. The price is unlikely to drop any lower either, so now is a good time to buy. Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free mattress installation

When is the best time to buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress?

There are mattress sales running most months on Tempur-Pedic mattresses, though from tracking them we know that these deals vary from free bedding to money-off discounts. The best time to buy the more expensive Tempur-Pedic mattresses is during a major holiday sale, such as Black Friday or Labor Day. This is when we typically see cheaper MSRPs and higher discounts from the brand.

However Tempur-Pedic is also known for its close-out sales, and these can reap very big savings – some over $1,000 – on the brand's popular pressure relieving and cooling mattresses. The drawbacks with close-out models include no trial period, exchanges or returns. So all sales are final. You do get a warranty and free mattress installation though.