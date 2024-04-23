Forget Pixel 8 Pro — the Pixel 7 Pro is nearly 50% off at Amazon right now
Savings over $400
Earlier this month, we spotted the Google Pixel 7 Pro marked down to just $499 at Woot. So when it dipped in price again, we immediately took note. This premium phone is once again nearly half-off its original asking price, officially entering the ring against a bunch of other shop-worthy Google products on sale at Amazon right now.
Specifically, this unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro is just $481 at Amazon. That's the all-time lowest price we've seen, and the pot gets only sweeter from there, knowing that you can hook it up to any of your preferred data plans (Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, etc.). The only caveat? The biggest savings are reserved to the 128GB model.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $481 @ Amazon
Thanks to this limited-time deal at Amazon, you can grab last year's flagship Pixel for a pretty impressive discount. It's nearly $500 off its normal price — that's the lowest for an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro that we've seen. This price effectively makes it feel like you're buying a mid-range phone. It comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a premium smartphone, from a 24-hour battery life to a smooth, 6.7-inch display.
If you can get past the modest storage or are willing to pay a little more for 256GB for $563 or grab the 512GB for $579, which originally retailed for $1,099, then this is still a noteworthy deal. To put those savings into perspective further, the Pixel 8 Pro for the same amount of storage will run you $1,179.
Plus, our senior editor, who covers phones, noted during the last sale that this older model remains one of the best Android phones in 2024 thanks to myriad features, from a 48MP 5x telephoto lens to its premium, sleek design.
If photography is a big reason you upgrade your phone, you'll be happy to hear that in our review of the Pixel 7 Pro, we noted that its main 50MP camera does a great job capturing rich imagery. It also comes packed with powerful photo editing tools like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.
