Act fast! Our favorite mini PC is only $309 right now

The Geekom Mini IT11 is one of the most compact workhorses we've tested. With a ton of ports and user upgradeability, it should be at the top of your list if you want a powerful machine at a relatively low cost.

For a limited time, you can get the Geekom Mini IT11 for just $309 at Geekom via coupon code "TOMSGUIDEIT11OFF". That's $100 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this Editor's Choice mini PC.

Geekom Mini IT11: was $409 now $309 @ GeekOM

The Geekom Mini IT11 is a compact mini PC that comes with a Core i7-11390H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. In our Geekom Mini IT11 review, we said the Editor's Choice PC is perfect for most people who need a mini PC thanks to its solid specs and user upgradeable RAM and storage. It features two USB4 ports, one HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. Use coupon code "TOMSGUIDEIT11OFF" at checkout to drop its price to $309.

The new Mini IT11 packs a Core i7-11390H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features two USB4 ports, HDMI connectivity, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

In our Geekom Mini IT11 review, we said the Editor's Choice PC is ideal for most office and home use cases. It features plenty of flexibility with user-upgradeable RAM and storage. You can even install Linux on it, but it comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro. We called it the best bang for your buck and one of our favorite mini PCs.