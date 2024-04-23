Deal alert! Samsung’s new glare-free OLED TV is $300 off right now

Is there anything more annoying than getting cozy with your latest streaming obsession (hello, Shogun) playing before realizing you forgot to turn off the lights? If harsh glaring is enemy No. 1 in your household, you'll want to take note of Samsung's newest OLED TV. After our editors tried it out IRL, they proclaimed it might very well be the best TV of 2024.

That's largely thanks to its glare-free viewing technology, and now you can see what the hype is about — the Samsung 55-inch S95D 4K OLED TV is $2,297 at Walmart. Considering this smart TV just arrived on retailer shelves (April 4, to be exact), that's a pretty big first discount — and one certainly worth talking about.

Samsung 55” S95D OLED 4K TV: was $2,597 now $2,297 @ Walmart

You can now take $300 off this brand new Samsung TV, the best and brightest OLED currently offered. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, all while delivering an incredibly matte, glare-free display. It also comes equipped with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound, built-in speakers that promote positional audio, though it's compatible with soundbars to amplify the effect. The Tizen platform also received a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX, coupled with AI-based features to personalize the viewing experience.

Price check: $2,299 @ Samsung | $2,299 @ Best Buy

After quickly scanning for other price drops, it became evident that the greatest savings are to be had at Walmart right now, likely in response to a sale running at Samsung right now (its OLED TVs are all up to $1,600 off right now). If you're looking for something bigger, don't free — Walmart has also taken $400 off the 65-inch (was $3,399 now $2,999) and $300 off the 77-inch screens (was $4,599 now $4,299). For more discounts, make sure to check out our guide to the best OLED TV deals.