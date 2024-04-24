Apple Store clearance sale — get these refurb M2 and M3 Macs on sale from $849

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Apple

The 2022 MacBook Pro has sold for this price at Best Buy on a few rare occasions. However, at the time of this writing it's sold out at that retailer. Yes, this is an older MacBook Pro, but the M2 processor is still capable of handling anything you throw its way. It sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.

