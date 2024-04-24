Apple Store clearance sale — get these refurb M2 and M3 Macs on sale from $849
Save up to $300 with these refurb Macs
As a Mac user, I'm always looking for ways to save on my next Apple purchase. One of the best ways to save a few bucks — and help the planet in the process — is by shopping the Apple Certified Refurbished store. I purchased a refurb Intel-based iMac a few years back and nine years later it's still ticking along.
Currently, the Apple Certified Refurbished store has Macs on sale from $849. These Macs have been refurbished by Apple and come with the same one-year warranty included with Apple's new Macs. Below, I've listed the top five deals I recommend. For more savings, check out the best Earth Day sales right now and five brands that buy back apparel.
Best refurb Mac deals
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $849 @ Apple
Best Buy occasionally has this Mac on sale for $849, but it's not always on sale or in stock. This refurb is $849 and I recommend it because the MacBook Air M2 is one of our favorite laptops. It's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Apple
The 2022 MacBook Pro has sold for this price at Best Buy on a few rare occasions. However, at the time of this writing it's sold out at that retailer. Yes, this is an older MacBook Pro, but the M2 processor is still capable of handling anything you throw its way. It sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life.
Apple iMac 24" (M3/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,269 @ Apple
The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is twice as fast as its predecessor. In our iMac M3 review, we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. This upgraded configuration 10-core GPU instead of the base 8-core GPU. You also get a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,359 @ Apple
The M3-based MacBook Pro has never been this cheap. It hit $1,399 a few times, but this refurb undercuts that price by $40. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). It features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Apple iMac 24" (M3/256GB): was $1,699 now $1,439 @ Apple
One of the best ways to future-proof your Mac is by upgrading its RAM. This model sports twice the RAM of the base model and an upgraded 10-core GPU. Most retailers don't give you the option to upgrade the RAM of your Mac, which already makes this a killer deal.
