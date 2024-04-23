I'm a sleep writer — Amazon has the best mattress deal for heavy people right now

There's plenty of affordable mattresses to buy on Amazon, and one of the best cheap beds for heavy people is even cheaper thanks to a new sale. Right now, you can get up to 24% off the Classic Brands Decker 10" Hybrid on Amazon, with a queen dropping to $267.

We rate the Classic Brands Decker 10" Hybrid as one of the best mattresses for bigger bodies thanks to its sturdy build, with a queen size capable of supporting up to 1000lbs. It also sleeps cool and is good for aches and pains, making it ideal for hot sleepers and those who sleep on their back.

While you may not get the same extras that you'd get from major bed-in-a-box brands, this is still a great Amazon deal on a high-rated mattress ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales.

Classic Brands Decker Hybrid 10-Inch Mattress: Was: from $225

Now: $169.99

Savings: up to $54 at Amazon



Summary: The Classic Brands Hybrid 10-inch Mattress was named the best cheap mattress for heavy people in our best cheap Amazon mattress under $400 guide thanks to its excellent value and sturdy build that supports a lot of weight. It's high capacity (a queen supports up to 1,000lbs) tied with its low motion transfer also makes it a good choice for couples. The bed currently boasts a 4.5 rating on Amazon, with thousands of five-star reviews and customers praising this mattress for its low cost and improved sleep quality, especially in regards to back pain. Be mindful though, that many user reviews complain about off-gassing and the mattress taking a while to expand.



Benefits: 100-day returns | Free shipping



Price history: There's currently up to 24% off a twin size Classic Brands mattress, while a queen size mattress is 11% off and now priced at $268 (was $300), and a king-size is now 12% off. This is a big improvement from December, when a queen was $339.99. Unfortunately, there are no deals on a Cali King, twin XL or full, but the queen size hasn't been this cheap since Black Friday, when it was $259.99 for a queen.

Do heavy people need a soft or firm mattress?

It's generally recommended that those with a heavier build (i.e. those who weigh over 250lbs) should opt for a firm mattress that offers sturdy support. Our best mattress for heavy people guide feature a lot of beds that are engineered to support a weight of at least 500lbs per person, with some having a total sleep weight of 1,000lbs.

Most mattresses for bigger bodies have a firmness rating of 7/10 and over, with the majority coming with a firm rating. Back and stomach sleepers who weigh over 250lbs should definitely opt for a firm mattress (8-10/10), but side sleepers may want to opt for something slightly softer for cushioning pressure relief.