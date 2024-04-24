Huge Dick’s Sporting Goods sale taking up to 50% off — 9 deals on Hoka, Adidas, Nike and more
Plus, a few select items are an additional 25% off
When it comes to one-stop-fitness shops, not many retailers can rival the stock that Dick's Sporting Goods boasts. From golf balls to running shoes and the latest jerseys, if you need it, the store likely has it. And oftentimes on sale.
For example, thousands of items are up to 50% off right now at Dick’s. And through May 4, you can take an additional 25% off select clearance finds. With these bundled discounts in mind, we started mining for the best deals on our favorite brands, including Adidas, Brooks, Hoka, Nike, and more. Below, scroll through all the gear and apparel that will come in handy when working towards your fitness goals this summer.
Dick’s clearance sale - Best sales now
Adidas Women’s 3-Stripes Pacer Woven Short: was $25 now $8 @ Dick’s
Featuring the iconic 3-stripe design Adidas has become known for, these high-performance shorts are versatile enough to wear on a walk, a jog around the block, or lifting weights in the gym. There’s a subtle slide slit detail at the hem, adding to the style’s breathability. Reviewers do note the fit is rather loose, so you may want to try going down a size. Not every color choice is deeply discounted, however. Only the grey is under $10 (in large and extra-large); other hues vary between $17 and $25.
Under Armour Men's Tech Shirt: was $25 now $9 @ Dick's
This loose-fitting, tech T-shirt is great for workouts thanks to the quick-drying, anti-odor fabric. Currently, the neon yellow is $9 and the maroon is $11. It's designed to fall at the hip, and reviewers like the lightweight feel.
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Shorts: was $45 now $9 @ Dick's
Constructed with Nike's sweat-wicking Dri-Fit fabric, these brief-lined shorts provide an extra-long, elastic waistband for a snug fit. These deliver a 3-inch inseam that reviewers find extra comfy. The Diffused Blue is marked down to $16, but you can save even more on the mustard yellow Bronzine (now $9) — however, it's only available in size XS and S.
Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts: was $85 now $25 @ Dick's
Shorts and swimwear in one, these versatile shorts from Patagonia are designed to be worn on all adventures. Constructed with recycled nylon, these mid-rise trunks offer a 7-inch inseam, two side pockets and one snap pocket in the back. The elastic waistband also includes a built-in drawcord.
Nike Women's Calm Slides: was $49 now $32 @ Nike
Three select colors (Sesame, Rugged Orange, and Jade Ice) are all sporting discounts. These contoured foam pieces promise to cradle your feet in a water-friendly design, making them perfect for summer days spent by the pool. Nike does emphasize, however, that these run a bit small, so you may want to consider going up a size.
Brooks Men's Adrenaline GTS 23: was $139 now $89 @ Dick's
In our review, Tom's Guide editors found the Brooks Adrenaline 23 to offer the brand's "beautifully conditioned stability" — but better. In addition to comfort, this durable design has supported feet mile after mile. It's definitely an upgrade from the 22, and for the affordable price point, it's a real win. Do note, the biggest discounts are for select colors and sizes.
Nike Men’s Pegasus 40 Running Shoes: was $139 now $92 @ Dick's
The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster training sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of our favorite versions yet. No wonder it's our choice for the best running shoe on the market. At Dick's, you not only have a wide selection of sale colors and sizes, but widths, too.
Price check: $103 @ Nike
Brooks Women’s Ghost 15 Running Shoes: was $139 now $109 @ Dick's
The 15th iteration of Brooks' best-selling running shoe, this entry-level choice is only slightly different from the previous beloved model, namely in the form of a foam midsole and updated upper for a comfier feel. While it's a fabulous find for casual runs, according to our Brooks Ghost 15 review, we wouldn’t recommend it if you’re trying to PR during your next race.
Price check: $109 @ Brooks
Hoka Men's Arahi 6 Running Shoes: was $139 now $111 @ Dick's
The Arahi 6 comes in medium and wide and has plenty of gorgeous colorways to choose from. There's a vented mesh upper, compression-molded foam midsole and a 5mm heel drop with stable support and balanced cushioning. Bonus.
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.