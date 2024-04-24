Huge Dick’s Sporting Goods sale taking up to 50% off — 9 deals on Hoka, Adidas, Nike and more

Adidas Women’s 3-Stripes Pacer Woven Short: was $25 now $8 @ Dick’s

Featuring the iconic 3-stripe design Adidas has become known for, these high-performance shorts are versatile enough to wear on a walk, a jog around the block, or lifting weights in the gym. There’s a subtle slide slit detail at the hem, adding to the style’s breathability. Reviewers do note the fit is rather loose, so you may want to try going down a size. Not every color choice is deeply discounted, however. Only the grey is under $10 (in large and extra-large); other hues vary between $17 and $25.