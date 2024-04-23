5 apparel brands that will buy back gently worn items for store credits
We take a closer look at trade-in and resale programs by Allbirds, On, Patagonia, and more
As a deals writer, I'm tempted daily by decent discounts on household items, clothing, and more. Fighting the urge to buy something simply because I want it and it's a great price is certainly challenging. And this Earth Day, in an effort to be more cognizant of my wayward spending habits, I took a closer look at secondhand options (and subsequently found a few good deals to boot).
My search led me to learn about buy-back and trade-in programs at some of our favorite apparel and running shoe brands, from sustainable stalwarts like Patagonia to newcomers like On. If you're ready to ditch fast fashion trends in favor of more sustainable shopping practices and more digestible price tags, scroll on. Also, make sure to check out our Earth Day sales roundup.
Brands that buy back items for store credits
Allbirds ReRun: $20 Credit @ Allbirds
Shop Allbirds's pre-owned marketplace, ReRun, or trade-in your gently used shoes for a $20 credit towards another pair valued at $98 or more. Run by Trove, you can shop a range of men's and women's styles, starting from $37.
Arc'teryx ReBird: 30% payback @ Arc'teryx
During Earth Month, Arc'teryx is offering 30% back on the original retail price of trade-ins made through its ReGear hub, where items are refurbished and resold. But before ditching an old jacket or pair of pants, it's also worth seeing if the brand is able to repair the product first.
Levi's Secondhand Shop: Giftcards up to $30 @ Levi's
Head to any Levi's retail location to drop off your pre-loved denim bottoms or jackets (only men's and women's are accepted at the moment, and up to five items at a time) in exchange for gift cards ranging from $5 to $30, depending on the value of your item. Unwearable clothes, for instance, will be recycled. According to the company, doing so can divert up to 700g of waste. Or, you can snag 501 shorts for as low as $30 right now.
Onward: gift card up to $55 @ On
"Wear it and pass it on." Gift card values on trade-in items at On differ by product category; parkas offer the biggest credits of $55, but old shoes will still earn you a $30 credit for gear that can be resold. Fill out this form online to get an accurate estimate. Otherwise, the brand will recycle your shipment free of charge. Unlike most other brands listed here, On has a more extensive supply of sizing and colors on its premium products, including the popular On Clouds (now $75, was $99).
Patagonia Worn Wear: up to 50% payback @ Patagonia
Constructed to last for generations, Patagonia's Worn Well program buys used gear at up to 50% of the resale price through in-store or online credits. You can bring items to the store directly or opt to send them in the mail by paying a $7 flat-rate fee. You can also shop staple items for far less, such as these strider shorts (now $25) or a fleece vest for just $32 (it was $70).
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.