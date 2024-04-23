Huge Amazon sale — here's 35 tech deals I'd buy now from $9

Amazon's spring tech sale is continuing with a huge range of discounts on everything from smart lights to OLED TVs. It's a great opportunity to snag anything that's been on your wishlist.

The best portable charger we've reviewed, the Iniu 10000 mAh Portable Charger is $17 at Amazon. This $12 discount makes this device that was already great value at full price into a total steal. Plus, you can get our choice for the best smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch 9 (41mm/GPS) for $329 at Amazon ($70 off.)

There are plenty more deals to be found, so keep scrolling to see all my top picks. Plus, check out the Adidas deals I'd buy in this Amazon sale.

Computing

GIGABYTE G27FC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

In our Gigabyte G27FC review, we called this "a good curved gaming monitor for not a lot of cash." Right now, it's even better value, since Amazon is knocking $80 off its usual price. This 27-inch 1080p 165Hz display looks good in person, and it supports AMD FreeSync (but not Nvidia G-Sync) for smooth high-frame rate gaming with compatible PCs.

LG UltraGear 27" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

This 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor (model number 27GL83A-B) is a super-responsive panel that boasts a 1ms response time, HDR 10 support, a 144Hz screen refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync features, all for less than 250 bucks.

Acer Aspire 3: was $339 now $299 @ Amazon

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, Intel Core i3-N305 Processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD. This deal is for the stylish Silver color.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is on sale for $100 off. It features a 16-inch WUXGA 1920 x 1200 display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor and 8GB of memory. It also comes with a roomy 1TB SSD, and you get a 1-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription free with purchase.

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The new 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy | $1,199 @ B&H

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now on sale at Amazon. Featuring a 10.9-inch display, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, it's well suited for browsing the web, watching videos and some light gaming. It's also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, and comes with the S Pen included.

Google Pixel Tablet (256GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review , we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. This deal is for the model with 256GB storage.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness and beautiful contrast and colors. You also get a 144Hz refresh rate and support for VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Fire TV

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos support, but we're not complaining at this price.

Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $114 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is on sale. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.

Mobile

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

As the weather warms up, chances are you'll be spending more time traveling or on the go. The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long.

Google Pixel 7a: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

Google's best value phone is now even cheaper thanks to this discount. The best part is this is an unlocked device and doesn't require any trade-ins or specific data plans to acquire. You get a 6.1-inch OLED display, great cameras and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate along with great AI features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

Price Check: $349 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $724 @ Amazon

In our Galaxy S24 review, we said this phone delivers some of the strongest value of Samsung's latest flagships, offering the same Galaxy AI features as its pricier counterparts. It also boasts strong performance upgrades and battery life improvements. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses, plus a 12MP front camera.

Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro features a vivid 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our Pixel 8 Pro review, we said it's a big leap for AI with lots of helpful photo and assistant features.

Headphones and speakers

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

Prime member deal: Wireless earbuds have come a long way, and now, you can get a solid-sounding pair of buds for under $25. While not all budget earbuds are up to par, the JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a solid pick. They even made our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds. Amazon Prime members can get the Red earbuds for $19, while other colors are on sale from $22 for non-Prime members.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker: was $29 now $21 @ Amazon

This is the best value Bluetooth speaker you can get under $25. With 24 hours of battery life and IPX5 water resistance, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker can keep up with any adventure. It's simple, functional and sounds punchier than you'd expect for the size.

Google Nest Home Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

Mini but mighty, our Google Nest Home Mini review notes this speaker is smarter and better-looking than Alexa's Echo Dot. This Bluetooth speaker works with Google Assistant also earned a spot on our list of the best smart speakers thanks to its affordable price point, which is even more affordable now.

UE Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $75 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties and music festivals. In our UE Wonderboom 3 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker delivers punchy performance in a portable and waterproof design.

Price check: $75 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $89

The Apple AirPods are one of the most beloved true-wireless earbuds on the market. They feature solid battery life, easy setup and good sound quality. The charging case is convenient and lets you keep your music and podcasts going even longer. At $89, they're definitely worth picking up if you're an iPhone owner.

Price check: $89 @ Best Buy

Smart home

Govee LED Light Strip: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.

Price check: $29 @ Best Buy

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring makes some of the best solar lights. In our tests, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon

This is our choice for the best video doorbell for most people. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too. We love this doorbell's expansive field of view, which lets you see visitors head-to-toe and packages placed at the base of your door.

Google Nest Cam (battery): was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

Our best outdoor security camera, the Nest Cam is currently $50 off. In our Nest Cam (Battery) review, we praised Google's security camera for its excellent video quality, great battery life, and the fact that you get person, package and vehicle detection for free. If you want to save more than 3 hours of rolling video though you'll need to sign up for Nest Aware.