‘Wednesday’ season 2 just added a big star to the cast — and more characters are coming back in the hit Netflix series

The excitement for “Wednesday” season 2 is growing every day, with recent cast announcements and development updates adding to the hype that we’re all feeling for this hit series. On April 16, it was announced that Steve Buscemi is set to join Jenna Ortega in the second season, potentially as the new principal of Nevermore. Now, another big name will be joining the cast.

“Westworld” star Thandiwe Newton is the latest addition to season 2, as reported by Variety on April 23. She has also starred in popular movies such as “Mission: Impossible 2," “Crash” and “All the Old Knives," as well as shows like “Rogue," “Line of Duty," and “The Slap." Her extensive biography proves that she can assume any role in any genre.

In terms of her character, nothing has been revealed. All we know is that Newton is joining the main cast and could have a big role to play in season 2. Right now, Netflix representatives are declining to comment.

It’s possible that we’ll get more character announcements over the coming months, depending on how much they are expanding the cast and storyline.

(Image credit: HBO)

More mysterious and spooky characters will return

Of course, more characters from season 1 will officially return in the next season. They include the Addams Family, with lead star Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams and her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Alongside them will be Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Emma Myers as Enid, and the original 1991 version of Wednesday, Christina Ricci, who played one of the villains in season 1.

Ortega will also be an executive producer on the next season, as she hopes to include more horror and forget about her romance storyline completely. "Westworld" has some creepy elements, and if you've watched this series, you'll know that Newton's performance is outstanding. So it makes sense why Ortega and the casting directors have welcomed her into the creepy and kooky universe.

Even though it might be some time until "Wednesday" returns to our screens again, there are worthy shows and movies to watch while you wait for season 2.

