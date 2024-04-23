Huge Nike spring sale on sneakers and apparel — here's 15 deals I'd buy
Nike is holding huge sales on apparel and sneakers
Nike's spring sale is still ongoing. Whether you're looking to score deals on sneakers, apparel, or accessories, you're in luck. There are even some Mother's Day deals in the mix with extra discounts when you log in and use discount code "JUST4MOM".
Our choice for the best running shoes, the Nike Pegasus 40 are $62 at Nike. (Don't forget to use the discount code.) They're cushioned, comfortable and at this price they're even more affordable. Plus, you can get the Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Tights for $19 at Nike. They're available in sizes M through 2XL, so make sure to act fast to get the size you want.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals at Nike right now. Don't miss the huge Adidas sale at Amazon and the best discounts in Under Armour's spring sale. Plus, check out the 35 deals I'd buy in Amazon's tech sale.
Nike Deals — Quick Links
- shop the entire sale from $7 at Nike
- Fly Graphic Basketball Head Tie: was $15 now $7 via "JUST4MOM"
- Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks: was $22 now $14
- Nike Pro Dri-Fit 3/4 Men's Tights Base Layer: was $32 now $19
- Nike Tempo Women's Running Shorts: was $32 now $24
- Nike Swoosh Sports Bra: was $35 now $27
- Nike Zenvy Women’s 8-Inch Biker Shorts: was $60 now $29 via "JUST4MOM"
- Nike Sportswear Club Fleece: was $60 now $31
- Nike Pro SE High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings: was $75 now $45
- Nike Court Legacy Lift Women's Shoes: was $90 now $55 via "JUST4MOM"
- Nike Go Women’s Firm-Support Leggings: was $120 now $58 via "JUST4MOM"
- Nike Therma-FIT Swift Running Vest: was $115 now $59 via "JUST4MOM"
- Nike Pegasus 40 Men's Running Shoes: was $130 now $62 via "JUST4MOM"
- Nike Wildhorse 8 Men's Trail Shoes: was $140 now $83
- Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes: was $160 now $121
Nike Deals — Apparel
Nike Fly Graphic Basketball Head Tie: was $15 now $7 @ Nike
This Nike graphic headband is on sale for just $7. It's perfect to complete your outfit and keep your hair under control during workouts. Log in and use code "JUST4MOM" for the full discount.
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned: was $22 now $14 @ Nike
There are socks for working out and socks for everyday use. Like their namesake suggests, these are the latter and they're seriously comfortable. Whether you're walking the dog or running weekend errands, you can't go wrong with these Everyday Plus Cushioned socks. And at this price, they're a bargain.
Nike Pro Dri-Fit 3/4 Men's Tights Base Layer: was $32 now $19 @ Nike
The Nike Pro Dri-FIT Tights are lightweight and stretchy to help you move at full intensity during workouts or competitions. They work well as a base layer to keep you warm and dry in those cooler spring months.
Nike Tempo Women's Running Shorts: was $32 now $24 @ Nike
Breathable in blue, these lined running shorts are an affordable staple of Nike's running lineup. We love that there's an interior pocket and other buyers share these are "super comfy and great quality."
Price check: $27 @ Amazon
Nike Swoosh Sports Bra: was $35 now $27 @ Nike
As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So $27 is a very good price to find during this Nike sale. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump, or squat.
Nike Zenvy Women’s High-Waisted 8-Inch Biker Shorts: was $60 now $29 @ Nike
The Zenvy shorts are made with Nike's buttery soft InfinaSoft fabric. They're stretchy yet form-fitting, opaque, and durable enough to endure many machine washes. They also have a back pocket roomy enough to hold a phone, keys and credit card. Reviewers have happily worn them for cycling classes, yoga, gym visits, and more. Log in and use code "JUST4MOM" for the full discount.
Price check: $48 @ Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece: was $60 now $31 @ Nike
This everyday, brushed-back fleece crewneck is on sale from $31. The cozy yet lightweight fit means you can wear it all year round. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if it becomes a staple in your closet rotation.
Nike Pro SE High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings: was $75 now $45 @ Nike
These Nike Pro leggings wrap you in a smooth, stretchy fabric that features sweat-wicking technology to help keep you feeling dry and comfortable. Drop-in pockets let you store keys or cards while a zippered pocket along the center back is large enough to hold a smartphone.
Nike Therma-FIT Swift Running Vest: was $115 now $59 @ Nike
Winter may have officially come to an end, but now's the time to get cold gear at a discount. Constructed with Nike's heat-regulating, Therma-FIT technology, this quilted vest may be the extra layer your chilly morning runs are missing. A bungee cord allows you to cinch the fit at the waist. Otherwise, it's relatively loose if you want to throw it over a bulkier hoodie. Log in and use code "JUST4MOM" for the full discount.
Price check: $115 @ Nordstrom
Nike Go Women’s Firm-Support Leggings: was $120 now $58 @ Nike
The Nike Go made our list of the best gym leggings. We love their midweight feel and tight, compressive fit. Zipper pockets keep your belongings secure on hikes, runs, and other exercises. Log in and use the code "JUST4MOM" for the full discount.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
Nike deals — Sneakers
Nike Court Legacy Lift Women's Shoes: was $90 now $55 @ Nike
On sale for $55, these Nike Court Legacy Lift shoes are stylish and comfortable. They have a durable rubber outsole, a padded heel and a plush tongue. Log in and use code "JUST4MOM" for the full discount.
Nike Pegasus 40 Men's Running Shoes: was $130 now $62 @ Nike
Pegasus has been a part of Nike's running line-up for what feels like forever, which is why our Nike Pegasus 40 review concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." It's our choice for the best running shoe on the market. Log in and use code "JUST4MOM" for the full discount.
Nike Wildhorse 8 Men's Trail Shoes: was $140 now $83 @ Nike
The Nike Wildhorse 8 is our choice for the best-looking trail running shoe. The midsole contains Nike's React Foam, which provides a pleasant balance between cushioning and ground feel. They're comfortable to wear while running long distances, but we noted that the outsole can be slippery while running on wet terrain.
Nike Metcon 9 Men’s Workout Shoes: was $150 now $89 @ Nike
The Nike Metcon 9 are our top choice for the best cross training shoes and a personal favorite of our senior fitness writer. They're sturdy, have a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort. Right now, they're on sale from $89.
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes: was $160 now $121 @ Nike
Get the Nike Air Max 270 on sale for $121. These enduringly popular shoes offer perfect comfort, style and support. They're lightweight and flexible with a foam midsole and stretchy inner sleeve.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.