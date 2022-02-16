Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) Netflix release date and time — when you can watch

After many attempts at reboots and sequels, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) release date on Netflix will soon arrive and show us if we have a proper heir to the horror throne. And, yes, that means you only need to know about the original 1974 version (which is pretty simple), to proceed.

In that original film, we watched a bunch of teens — siblings Sally and Franklin Hardesty, joined by friends, Jerry, Kirk and Pam — got into heaps of horror when trying to find out what was going on with a grave robbing. This, of course, was not a good idea, as it only set them on a path to meet the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, a mountain of a man with a violent family. Only one of those teens survived that massacre in 1973.

Netflix's direct sequel deletes all the Texas Chainsaw Massacre films that happened after, and hopes that the producer and co-producer team of Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues will have the same luck here that they did with the 2013 reboot of the Evil Dead franchise. They're joined in this creative process by one of Leatherface's co-creators, Kim Henkel (who has a producer credit).

50 years older, but still frightening, the Leatherface in Netflix's adaptation has a new generation to terrorize. But an old foe is still out there.

When does Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) come out on Netflix?

(Image credit: Yana Blajeva)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) comes out on Netflix this Friday (Feb. 18, 2022). It will release at 3 a.m. ET.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) trailer

The official Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) starts with a crash, and it's followed by a scared soon-to-be-victims and the return of Leatherface. Then, we get some Stranger Things vibes as kids explore a very creepy house, and possibly see Leatherface in said house.

Then, after we've got more murder, we learn that the sole survivor of Leatherface's first outing is still out here. And she's ready for her revenge.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) cast

(Image credit: Yana Blajeva)

The cast of Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre mixes rising new faces with industry veterans. The younger stars include Elsie Fisher (who was excellent as Kayla in Eighth Grade), Nell Hudson (Outlander), Sarah Yarkin (who was featured in Happy Death Day 2U) and Jacob Latimore (seen in The Chi).

Olwen Fouéré, who plays Leatherface survivor Sally Hardesty, is primarily known for her work in the Dublin theatre scene, though some will remember her as Mother Marlene from Mandy (2018). And, yes, John Larroquette (of Night Court) narrates.