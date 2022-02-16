The Cuphead Show Netflix release date and time — when you can watch

Finding the The Cuphead Show release date, along with all of the other information you might want to know about Netflix's upcoming series, is so much easier than playing Cuphead the game. And this is part of why we're thinking Netflix may have a hit on its hands: why play a beautifully-drawn video game that's super-difficult, when you can just watch the TV show adaptation?

Yes, gamers and non-gamers, Netflix is finally ready to deliver The Cuphead Show! (yes, the exclamation mark is a part of the title). This adaptation was inevitable, as the Cuphead game already featured a gorgeous look and fantastic jazzy soundtrack.

And The Cuphead Show will use those to bring the tales of a sentient, anthropomorphized cup named Cuphead and his brother Mugman to a wider audience. And if Netflix's success in video game adaptations with The Witcher is any indicator, this will be another winner.

And just like the Cuphead game saw its hero in debt up to his soul with King Dice, it looks like these walking and talking vessels (which fire blasts from their hands) are getting into no good again. While the plot of the series hasn't been spoiled yet, our heroes will encounter the literal Devil himself, and wind up at the Carnevil. Yes, that's the wrong way to spell carnival.

When does The Cuphead Show! come out on Netflix?

The Cuphead Show comes out on Netflix this Friday (Feb. 18, 2022). All 12 episodes (which are 12 minutes a piece) will release at 3 a.m. ET.

The Cuphead Show! trailer

Reinforcing its throwback nature, The Cuphead Show! trailer starts off with Cuphead and Mugman in a riff on Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, white-washing a fence. But we soon learn that Cuphead is the bad influence of the two, as he pushed Mugman to go to the carnival named "Carnevil."

Soon, our heroes encounter a Devil, Cuphead's soul is taken from his body in a nod to the game, and our heroes decide it's time to roll the dice. They also encounter the mafioso frogs from the game, and fall into more chaos, all in the name of fun.

The Cuphead Show! cast

Wayne Brady will be providing the most famous voice for the The Cuphead Show!, as he voices the villainous King Dice. The rest of the cast is primarily known for voice-over work.

That includes Cuphead voice actor Tru Valentino (Psychonauts 2, Fast & Furious Spy Racers) and Mugman's Frank Todaro (Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission).

The full announced cast for The Cuphead Show! is as follows:

Tru Valentino as Cuphead

Frank Todaro as Mugman

Joe Hanna as Elder Kettle

Luke Millington-Drake as Devil

Grey Griffin as Ms. Chalice

Wayne Brady as King Dice

The Cuphead Show! episodes

The Cuphead Show! season 1 is made up of 12 episodes that are around 12 minutes each.

No titles have been revealed yet.