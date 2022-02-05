11 Netflix movies to watch before they leave in February 2022

Movies and shows leave Netflix all the time, and it's always annoying to miss out on a title you'd technically paid for because you weren't vigilant. Heck, that's why one of our own is canceling Netflix, because it lost the show he was watching.

So, we thought it was only right to collect the biggest and best movies that are about to disappear off of Netflix later this month. This way, you can stream Terminator 2 without hoping Arnie will "be back" later in the year.

Other picks include beloved comedies, one very light and one on the darker side. There's also Oscar-winning films and a beloved classic family movie. Heck, we're even starting off with an indie film that will help prepare you for The Batman.

Want more flicks to watch? Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies. For now, here are our picks for the 11 movies you need to watch before they leave Netflix in February 2022:

Good Time

Leaving: February 19

So, Robert Pattinson was a left-field pick for Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batman movie. Or at least he was for the folks who define Pattinson by the Twilight movies. We get that, and so it's a good time to check out Good Time. Directed by Uncut Gems masterminds Josh and Benny Safdie, this film shows Pattinson as a criminal on the run from the law while trying to save his mentally disabled brother. Critics applauded Pattinson's performance, and the film drew comparisons to Dog Day Afternoon.

Stream it on Netflix

Chocolat

Leaving: February 28

February and the chocolate industry are forever intertwined, thanks to Valentine's Day being an annual sugar rush. So it's a great time to watch the critically-celebrated Chocolat before it disappears. The film focuses on Vianne Rocher (Juliette Binoche) a chocolatier who moves to a fictional French village named Lansquenet-sous-Tannes, which is so repressed that she and her sweets manage to stir up a lot of emotions. Co-stars include Judi Dench as Vianne's landlady, and Carrie-Anne Moss as one of the pious civilians who looks down at Vianne.

Stream it on Netflix

Dances with Wolves

Leaving: February 28

Oscar-dominator Dances with Wolves is about to leave Netflix at the end of the month, so you might want to check it out to see why Kevin Costner has a Best Director award on his mantle. Costner also stars in the film as Union Army Lieutenant John J. Dunbar, who was wounded in battle in the civil war before getting his request to be transferred to the western frontier granted. In a bit of "white savior" storytelling, Dunbar helps the local Sioux tribe, and is given the name "Dances with Wolves."

Stream it on Netflix

Labyrinth

Leaving: February 28

If your children, or any kidults you know, think that kids movies are primarily neon-soaked animated adventures filled with voice actors selected to amuse parents, it's time to watch Labyrinth. A young Jennifer Connelly stars as Sarah, a teen who made the unfortunate mistake of wishing her new baby sibling would go away. How did she have any idea that the Goblin King Jareth (David Bowie) would grant her wish? A fantastic production directed by Jim Henson, Labyrinth is one of the best family movies on Netflix, or at least it will be until March.

Stream it on Netflix

Mars Attacks!

Leaving: February 28

If you love your action movies with a giant portion of camp, you better have seen Mars Attacks! This satire of alien invasion movies features a murder's row of a cast of actors who portray a predictably dumb version of our own world, including Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael J Fox. Jack Nicholson stars as President James Dale, with Glenn Close as his wife First Lady Marsha Dale, and their interactions with the giant-brained and big-eyed Martians attacking our planet are your first tip-off that something's wrong. What kind of Martian ambassador, we ask, shoots a dove of peace?

Stream it on Netflix

Observe and Report

Leaving: February 28

Seth Rogen, shortly after making a name for himself as America's friendly neighborhood stoner, showed the darker side of his acting talents in Observe and Report, from director Jody Hill (whose HBO series The Righteous Gemstones is a must-watch). Here, Rogen plays a troubled mall cop named Ronnie Barnhardt, who is dead set on capturing the local flasher. The only problem? Well, Ronnie is a bit too violent in this pursuit. This isn't just the Rogen show, as Michael Peña, Ray Liotta and Anna Faris round out the cast of this short-but-memorable film.

Stream it on Netflix

Rain Man

Leaving: February 28

Another classic film that Netflix is about to jettison, Rain Man won Dustin Hoffman a Best Actor Oscar for his potrayal of Raymond Babbit, an autistic savant who inherits a multimillion dollar estate from the passing of his father. Because of this, Raymond finds out he has a brother named Charlie (Tom Cruise), whom he's never met before. Charlie, shocked by the news and the fact that he was left a lot less (rosebushes and a convertible), tracks Raymond down at a mental institution, where he learns Raymond has strong skills when it comes to remembering facts and numbers. And since Charlie is the type who knows all about gambling, he devises a plan to use his brother to win thousands in Las Vegas. Of course, this doesn't go as smoothly as Charlie plans.

Stream it on Netflix

Step Brothers

Leaving: February 28

Say it with me: "did we just become best friends?" Step Brothers, one of Will Ferrell's most rewatchable comedies, is about to leave Netflix, meaning we won't have any more time for activities. Ferrell and John C. Reilly are, respectively, Brennan and Dale: the titular relatives who are as emotionally stunted as grown men can get. After they constantly bicker, to the dismay of their parents Robert and Nancy, the two eventually bond over shared interest and their dislike of Brennan's annoying (and successful) younger brother Derek (Adam Scott).

Stream it on Netflix

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Leaving: February 28

The first of two sci-fi classics starring Arnold Schwarzenegger about to say "Hasta la vista, baby," Terminator 2: Judgment Day is the biggest movie leaving Netflix this month. One of the best sequels as well, T2 brings Schwarzenegger back as a T-800 Terminator sent from the future to protect a young John Connor (Edward Furlong), the boy whose survival is central to mankind's future. This is not nearly as good a film, though, without the other badasses: Linda Hamilton still impresses to this day as Sarah Connor, while Robert Patrick (as the T-1000) still gets applause for the creepy vibes he delivered from how he walks.

Stream it on Netflix

Total Recall

Leaving: February 28

If that's not enough Ahnuld, then rewatch Total Recall, which leaves the same day. Paul Veerhoven's film isn't as critically-loved as T2, but it was still the fifth-highest-grossing movie of 1990. Total Recall is set on Mars, where Vilos Cohaagen (Ronny Cox) rules with a turbinium fist, as that's the ore he mines. Soon enough, Earthling Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) — after engaging with a company called Rekall that rearranges your memories to your pleasure — finds himself on Mars and is finding out how wild things are off-planet.

Stream it on Netflix

The Interview

Leaving: February 28

If Observe and Report is too grim a Seth Rogen vehicle for you, then it might be time to remember that time Rogen and his buddy James Franco almost started a war with Korea. The Interview positions Rogen and Franco as journalists trying to interview Rogen and James Franco as journalists who set up an interview with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Randall Park), which sounds like a cute little South Park episode. But this time, reports broke out that the Korean government was threatening "stern" and "merciless" actions if the film was released. The film itself is an average Rogen comedy, and not exactly one of the movies he'd place at the top of his own resume, but still fun for a laugh while it's still here.

Stream it on Netflix

Everything leaving Netflix in February 2022

Leaving 2/1/22

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving 2/8/22

Polaroid

Leaving 2/9/22

Hitler - A Career

Leaving 2/19/22

Good Time

Leaving 2/15/22

Studio 54

Leaving 2/16/22

Drunk Parents

Leaving 2/20/22

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey

Leaving 2/25/22

No Escape

Leaving 2/26/22

Edge of Seventeen

Leaving 2/28/22

Border Security: America's Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool's Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers