How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online without cable

Roses at the ready! It's almost time to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online and see possibly the most dramatic season ever (truly). The Bachelorette season 16 follows Clare Crawley's journey to find love — and if the spoilers are to believed, she not only finds it early on but Tayshia Adams arrives to take her place as the lead.

This edition of The Bachelorette will be very different from seasons past, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But a few things haven't changed: The Bachelorette will meet a bunch of men, she'll hand out roses and some of her suitors will be there for the wrong reasons.

The Bachelorette 2020 was initially scheduled to debut in May and air over the summer, but filming on Clare's season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, production resumed within a bubble at a resort in California.

The intervening months saw an unusual occurrence: One of Clare's initial cast members was promoted! Matt James was chosen to be The Bachelor 2021, and he'll be the first Black Bachelor lead in franchise history.

Here is everything to know about how to watch The Bachelorette 2020 online, even if you don't have cable.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Bachelorette 2020 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 in the US

American Bachelor Nation members can watch The Bachelorette 2020 premiere today (Tuesday, October 13) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Family Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks. Plus, it comes with 250 hours of Cloud DVR, so you can record all your favorite movies and shows.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 in the UK

Bad news, Brits. The Bachelorette 2020 isn't currently scheduled to air on any UK channels.

For Americans abroad who want to watch the show with the services they already subscribe to, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Bachelorette 2020 in Canada

Bachelor Nation extends to the Great North, so Canadians can watch The Bachelorette 2020 on the same day and time as their American counterparts. It's on Citytv.

The Bachelorette 2020: Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette 2020 is Clare Crawley, the oldest lead in franchise history. Clare first appeared on The Bachelor in 2014, where she was runner-up and famously dissed Juan Pablo Galavis. Later, she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise seasons 1 and 2, as well as The Bachelor Winter Games.

Clare will choose among 31 contestants. Learn more about The Bachelorette cast here.

Over the summer, the rumor mill began churning that Clare had quite the show because she quickly found love with one of the contestants, Dale Moss. These rumors were confirmed by multiple media outlets and Bachelor spoiler king, Reality Steve.

They reported that Tayshia Adams was brought in to replace Clare as the lead. Tayshia was on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, as well as Bachelor in Paradise. Get more Bachelorette 2020 spoilers.