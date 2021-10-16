Red Sox vs Astros live stream is here: How to watch ALCS Game 2 online

Today's Red Sox vs Astros live stream has Boston looking to bounce back after dropping game one 5-4. Meanwhile Houston will go for a 2-0 series lead with more of the same from two of their stars in this MLB live stream.

• Time — 4:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. PT / 9:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX / FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

The Astros went into the bottom of the sixth inning in Houston trailing the Red Sox 3-1 when Jose Altuve stepped to the plate with a runner on and two outs. Altuve swung on a slider and hit a towering, game-tying two-run homer into the left field bleachers. An inning later, Carlos Correa smashed a solo shot to left to give the Astros a 4-3 lead. They would add a run in the eight on an Altuve sac fly.

In total, Correa went 3-for-4 in game one with a homer, while Altuve went 1-for-3 with a walk, a homer and two runs scored. It's the fourth time those two homered in the same postseason game.

The Red Sox' Enrique Hernández continued his postseason tear, going 4-for-5 on the night with two home runs. Boston's center fielder now has four homers, eight RBIs and a batting average of .500 in the playoffs. He also made a tremendous diving grab in the second inning that got Chris Sale and the Sox out of a bases loaded jam.

For game two, Nathan Eovaldi takes the ball for Boston while Luis Garcia starts for the Astros. Eovaldi is 1-0 in two starts this postseason with a 2.61 ERA. Garcia made one start against the White Sox in the Divisional Round and it didn't go well. The 24-year-old lasted just 2.2 innings allowing five runs on five hits and three walks.

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites in game two. The over/under is 8.5 runs.

When you look at this series, you have to admire the mangers. Dusty Baker and Tony La Russa were teammates on the 1971 Braves with guys like Hank Aaron and Phil Niekro, so to put it kindly they have been around a while. La Russa, now 77-years-old is in his first season with this version of the White Sox. He did manage the team in the previous century, from 1979-1986. As for the 72-year-old, Baker, Houston marks his fifth team and like La Russa, he’s taken every franchise he’s managed to the playoffs.

Red Sox vs Astros live streams in the US

In the US, Red Sox vs Astros is going to be broadcast on FOX and FS1, which are available with most cable packages and Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Red Sox vs Astros game is today (Oct. 16) at 4:20 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Red Sox vs Astros live streams in the UK

You can watch Red Sox vs Astros live across the pond at 9:20 p.m. local BST Saturday. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for FOX coverage of the game.

Red Sox vs Astros live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Red Sox vs Astros live streams in Canada on SportsNet 1.