Rams vs 49ers live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football online

Rams vs 49ers channel, start time The Rams vs 49ers game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, October 18).

It's on NBC, as week 6's installment of Sunday Night Football.

The Rams vs 49ers live stream features teams with very different fortunes this season. 2020 has been a hard year for 49ers fans, especially with the high expectations going into the season. Yet here they stand with a meager 2-3 record, coming off a crushing 43-17 defeat by the Miami Dolphins last week.

This NFL live stream couldn't be different for the Los Angeles Rams, who have lost just a single game and come into Sunday's matchup off a solid 30-10 victory over the Washington Football Team last week. They are rated second in the NFC West, behind only the undefeated Seattle Seahawks.

Ranked last in the NFC West, the 49ers have suffered a crushing injury toll on both the offensive and defensive side. Defensive ends Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, and Ezekiel Ansah are out for the season. And linebacker Kwon Alexander may have sustained a high ankle sprain, which could keep him out of Sunday's game. There is a good chance though that cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Ahkello Witherspoon will return to play, as both were at practice this week.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has missed two games with a high ankle sprain. And he might as well have missed last week's. Garoppolo completed only 7 of 17 passes for 77 yards before 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan replaced him at halftime with C.J. Beathard. Garoppolo had no touchdowns, two interceptions, a fumble and three sacks. And he's been a sack magnate this year, going down seven times in the three games he's been able to play.

It's unclear if Garoppolo will play on Sunday, as Shanahan may want to protect him from more sacks against a particularly aggressive Rams line. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebacker Troy Reeder together had seven sacks against Washington last week. Shanahan will definitely try to run the ball as much as possible.

The Rams will challenge the 49ers with what's been a great offensive line this season, ranking 4th in yards per game. Jared Goff has been a solid starting quarterback, with 8 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and no fumbles lost. He's completed 72.2 percent of his passes, vs just 60.6 percent for Garoppolo.

The performance of LA's defense is less inspiring, though. It ranks fourth in yards conceded per game, and just 28th in adjusted line yards. Although with the 49ers own weakness in gaining yardage, it may not take much to hold them back on Sunday.

The number crunchers at OddsShark expect the Rams to prevail, giving a 3.5-point spread.

Here's what you need to watch Rams vs 49ers live streams on Sunday Night Football:

How to watch Rams vs 49ers live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get NBC where you are — and you can't watch the Rams vs 49ers live stream, you don't have to miss the game. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s geo restrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

View Deal

Rams vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Rams vs 49ers game is tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 18) at 8:20 p.m. ET. It's on NBC, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two live TV services, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Rams vs 49ers live stream for free

If Rams vs 49ers is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Rams vs 49ers live streams in the UK

You can watch Rams vs 49ers live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It airs on Sky Sports NFL.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Rams vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs 49er live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.