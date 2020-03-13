Nectar mattress deal: Get $450 off right now

Mattress deals are hot at the moment and one of our favorite mattress-in-a-box manufacturers has an excellent mattress deal you don't want to miss.

For a limited time, when you buy a regularly priced Nectar mattress, you'll get a free gift from Nectar. Gift options include a Nectar mattress protector, one free set of sateen Nectar sheets, one free BlanQuil weighted blanket, and more. Alternatively, you can get $454 off a Nectar adjustable bedframe. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen.

Nectar: free gift w/ purchase + $454 off frames

Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free gift from Nectar. Gifts options include Nectar mattress protector; one free set of sateen Nectar sheets; one free BlanQuil weighted blanket; and more. This offer expires March 16 at 5:59am ET. View Deal

Nectar mattresses come with a one-year trial period, along with free shipping and returns. (That makes them perfect for commitment-phobic shoppers). We also like that Nectar offers a "forever" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials.

The company's medium-firm mattress — which is one of the best mattresses you can buy — is designed to relieve pressure points, and evenly distribute your weight with its three layers memory foam. If you like sleeping on a cool bed, the mattress' quilted Tencel cover provides breathability and should help you stay cool so you don't wake up in a pool of perspiration in the middle-of-the night.

Act fast! This mattress deal expires March 16 at 5:59am ET.