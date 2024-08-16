Not all mattresses are compatible with adjustable beds – here's why

If you’re struggling to get comfortable at night then an adjustable bed could be the answer. Adjustable bed frames let you find your ideal sleeping position simply by elevating certain parts of your body. They have tons of benefits, from alleviating health issues to reducing snoring, and can even make watching TV from your bed more comfortable.

But if you’ve got the perfect mattress and want to upgrade to an adjustable bed then it may not be as easy as simply switching your bed frame. That's because not all mattresses have the bend and flex required by an adjustable base, including some of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers. And if the bed can't bend, your adjustable base becomes any other platform frame.

This guide will explore the benefits of upgrading to an adjustable bed — and why you might need to upgrade your mattress as well. If it turns out that your current mattress just won’t work (or it's old and needs replacing) now is a great time to invest in a new bed. This year’s Labor Day mattress sales have deals on some of our favorite mattresses, with options for all budgets and bed bases. But for now, let's explore why not all mattresses are compatible with adjustable beds.

What is an adjustable bed?

An adjustable bed uses a motorized base to lower or raise the head and feet sections. This allows you to achieve customized sleep positions, which can improve comfort levels as well as alleviate health issues including back pain and acid reflux. They’re also a great idea if you like to kick back and relax by watching TV or reading in bed. With head elevation you won’t have to struggle to get comfy by propping yourself up on pillows, which promotes better back support to prevent neck strain.

But adjustable beds aren’t just about comfort. They’re good for any sleepers who need extra relief and support to reduce aches and pains. They're particularly beneficial for those with mobility issues, aiding you as you get in and out of bed, as well as making changing positions easier. This both increases independence and reduces the risk of falls.

Benefits of an adjustable bed

Because an adjustable bed allows you to modify your sleeping position, it can benefit you in a variety of ways that go way beyond just comfort. The main benefit is that it can offer a zero gravity position, where both your head and feet are slightly elevated. This promotes perfect spinal alignment as well as offering the right amount of pressure relief to ease discomfort from back and joint pain. This position also enhances blood circulation, which in turn will reduce any swelling, especially in the legs and feet.

And talking about the legs: adjustable beds can also help to ease symptoms associated with restless leg syndrome. So you'll experience less restless discomfort, making it easier for both you and anyone you share a bed with to get off to sleep.

Adjustable beds are also great at reducing — if not stopping — snoring. Adjustable beds reduce snoring by raising the head which alleviates the pressure on the airways allowing sleepers to breathe easier all night. They're a really good choice for sleepers who struggle with sleep apnea (or just really annoy anyone they’re sharing a bed with).

Adjustable beds can also benefit couples with different sleep needs. Split adjustable beds offer each partner the ability to independently adjust their side of the bed. So if one of you likes to lie flat but the other likes to have their feet slightly raised, you can still share a sleeping surface but enjoy your own customizable sleeping experience.

Can you use an adjustable base with any mattress?

The simple answer is no, not all mattresses are compatible with adjustable beds. But the majority of modern mattresses are. Generally, memory foam, latex and other non-spring mattresses are suitable for adjustable beds, and while many hybrid mattresses can also be used with an adjustable frame, some don't have the springs for it.

The best memory foam mattresses are known for their ability to mold and adapt to your shape, which means that they will easily bend with the movement of an adjustable bed. And as they move, they won't lose their shape or supportive qualities. Latex mattresses work in a similar way to memory foam but they have more elasticity. They rebound quickly, which makes them a really good choice when it comes to adjustable beds.

Many hybrid mattresses will also work on an adjustable frame, especially if they have individual pocketed coils. Pocket coils are capable of bending without breaking, and each coil can move independently of the other. So when the coils at the head of the bed bend, the ones at the base won't move. However, taller hybrids or hybrids with interconnected or Bonnell coils aren't always suitable to be used with an adjustable base...

3 reasons why your mattress might not be compatible with an adjustable bed

1. It’s too tall

When it comes to finding the best mattress for your adjustable bed, the ideal thickness is between 10 and 14 inches. This range will give you the best balance of comfort, support and flexibility.

If your mattress is taller than 14 inches, then you might find it's too thick to be used with an adjustable bed base. It won’t be able to flex properly, which significantly reduces the range of motion of your adjustable base. You won’t get the right angles, which can lead to discomfort, and there's a good chance you'll damage the mattress.

"Mattress height is a matter of personal preference. The goal is to create a sleep environment and bed setup that’s comfortable and easy for you to get in and out of," explains Byron Golub, Vice President of Product & Merchandising at Saatva. "Beyond that, choose the mattress that pairs best with your bed frame, whether it’s platform style, traditional, or an adjustable base... Because of the height / thickness of the Saatva Classic 14.5” mattress, this model cannot be paired with an adjustable base."

2. It has the wrong coils

Whilst memory foam and latex mattresses work best with adjustable beds, if you prefer a bed with a bit of bounce then you can opt for a hybrid mattress. However, you need to ensure that it has the right coils. Hybrid mattresses for adjustable bed bases should have individual pocketed coils, because each coil moves independently. This individual movement means the coils will conform to the shape of the adjustable base, with no gaps or uncomfortable pressure points.

Traditional spring mattresses with interconnected coils won’t work because they don’t flex properly. Rather than the coils moving individually — like a mattress with individual pocketed coils would — the whole mattress moves. This then results in uneven support, sagging, and potential damage to the mattress.

And mattresses that use Bonnell or offset interconnected coil systems are also a no-go. These tend to have thicker steel gauge coils which are designed specifically to be used on a flat surface. The thickness of the coils makes them too rigid and less pliable, which could lead to damage to the mattress as well as undue pressure on the base.

3. It’s too firm

Regardless of what type of mattress you use for your adjustable base — whether it be memory foam, latex or the very best hybrid mattress — it does need to have some flexibility. This means if your mattress is very firm it could be unsuitable. Forcing a mattress that is too firm to bend and flex can create gaps within the internal layers which will then cause damage to the foams, leaving you with an uneven and unsupportive bed.

