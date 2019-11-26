MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener hits $29 ahead of Black Friday

Want to give your garage a smart makeover on the cheap? The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener by Chamberlain is one of the best smart garage door openers you can get, and it's among the best Amazon Black Friday deals this week.

Currently, Amazon has the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener on sale for $29.98. That's $20 off and the cheapest it's ever been. It's one of the best smart home deals we've seen all year.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener: was $49 now $29

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is the best option for garage owners looking to digitize their garage. It's easy to set up and offers powerful smartphone controls, so you can open and close your garage from anywhere. Get it now for $20 off.View Deal

The MyQ Smart Garage Hub is easy to set up and offers plenty of smart home controls. It lets you open and close your garage door from anywhere. The MyQ companion app also lets you get real time alerts of your garage door's status.

We reviewed the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub and liked its simple setup, app interface, and multi-device management. Although it doesn't support Alexa, it works with Google Assistant and Apple Homekit and we rated it 4 out of 5 stars.

If you're looking for voice control, the Nexx Garage which works with both Alexa and Google Assistant — is another option.

