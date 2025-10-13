<a id="elk-f1783fc5-194a-4fde-9fd8-d3383a1b1840"></a><h2 id="prepare-for-the-end-of-windows-10-2">Prepare for the end of Windows 10</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="ef9dacf9-8ceb-4325-9539-9eeb75e06034"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2612px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.23%;"><img id="EU8qMZ2nSFTmRvNqTHWh3f" name="how-to-update-windows-10.jpg" alt="How to update Windows 10" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/EU8qMZ2nSFTmRvNqTHWh3f.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2612" height="1730" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shuttershock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="f5ff9ba1-71f2-46bd-abf7-052d603c2f76">And we're kicking off! As mentioned, Microsoft is cutting support for Windows 10 on October 14, giving us all just over 24 hours to prepare for the deadline. Luckily, that still gives us plenty of time to make necessary changes before our PCs become a security risk.</p><p>We've pulled together a <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/windows-operating-systems/windows-10-upgrade-guide">Windows 10 end of life survival guide</a> for anyone looking to delay or avoid the switch to Windows 11. Essentially, this gives you three options:</p><ul id="b0e6f0aa-3376-4c4e-a6b4-7fd3b1e3d446"><li><strong>Delay</strong>: Enroll in the <a href="https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/lifecycle/faq/extended-security-updates" target="_blank">Windows 10&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;&#8203;&#8203; Consumer Extended Security (ESU) Updates program</a>.</li><li><strong>Upgrade</strong>: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/how-to/how-to-upgrade-to-windows-11-from-windows-10">Install to Windows 11</a> or <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/windows-operating-systems/looking-to-replace-your-windows-10-pc-heres-5-options-for-your-first-windows-11-machine">buy a new Windows 11 PC</a>.</li><li><strong>Ditch Windows</strong>: Jump ship to another operating system, whether that be the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-macbook">best MacBooks</a> or <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-chromebooks">best Chromebooks</a>.</li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>