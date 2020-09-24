Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Nuggets start time, channel Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tomorrow (Thursday, September 24) on TNT. The Western Conference finals schedule is below.

The Laker's vs Nuggets live stream of game 4 is an exciting turning point in the Western Conference finals. Jamal Murray powered Denver to a win, preventing a possible sweep by Los Angeles. Game 4 will see if LeBron James and Anthony Davis can lead the Lakers back from Tuesday night's lackluster performance.

No doubt about it: The Nuggets out-hustled the Lakers. They've proven their resilience in the 2020 NBA playoffs, clawing their way back from 1-3 deficits twice.

NBA live stream of the 2020 playoffs

Emmys live stream: How to watch the awards show

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

The Lakers did rally in the fourth quarter of game 3, thanks to aggressive play by Rajon Rondo and a switch to 2-3 zone. But the Nuggets didn't panic and Murray calmly sank a pair of 3-pointers to seal the deal. He ended up with 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, while fellow star Nikola Jokic posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Denver also got significant contributions from Jerami Grant and Monte Morris.

The Lakers will have to clamp down on defense to prevent that from happening again in game 4. They will also need to improve their rebounding, make more 3s and avoid foul trouble, all of which were issues in game 3.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 4.

How to avoid Lakers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

NBA Playoff series live streams – Heat vs Celtics live stream

(MIA leads 2-1)



If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

Tonight, in the U.S., we'll watch Lakers vs Nuggets game 4 of the Western Conference Finals at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. NBA playoff games are also airing on ESPN and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up very late to catch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 4 at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Nuggets on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 4 is on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Lakers 126, Nuggets 114

Lakers 126, Nuggets 114 Game 2: Lakers 105, Nuggets 103

Lakers 105, Nuggets 103 Game 3: Nuggets 114, Lakers 106

Nuggets 114, Lakers 106 Game 4: Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT) *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, TBD

Monday, Sept. 28, TBD *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, TBD

* = if necessary