Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 5 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Nuggets start time, channel Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 26). The game airs on TNT, and rest of the Western Conference Finals schedule is below.

Get ready for the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 5, which could spell the end of the road for Denver. The Lakers are leading 3-1 in the Western Conference finals, but wait — the Nuggets have been in this position twice before, in their two previous 2020 NBA playoffs series, and came back to win!

So, it's not impossible that the Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic could lead the Nuggets in digging themselves out of a hole by winning game 5. But LeBron James is going to do everything (super)humanly possible to get to the championships, so Denver has a difficult task ahead.

NBA live stream of the 2020 playoffs

In fact, LeBron took it on himself to defend Murray at the end of game 4 and managed to cool down the hot-shooting young star.

"I told my teammates that I had him, and everyone else can kind of stay at bay and stay home," James said after the game. "I was able to get a couple stops and we were able to rebound the basketball, which is the most important thing."

Can LeBron work his defensive magic again in game 5? In previous series, down 3-1, Murray has upped his offense, scoring 50-plus points multiple times. And if Jokic can stay out of foul trouble, he'll provide the other buckets that Denver needs to take down the Lakers.

The Nuggets can't let their guard down on defense, though. Even though Anthony Davis rolled his ankle in the second half Thursday night, he walked it off and is confident he'll be in tip-top shape for game 5.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 5.

How to avoid Lakers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

NBA Playoff series live streams – Heat vs Celtics live stream

(MIA leads 3-1)

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S. Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tips off Saturday, September 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. NBA playoff games are also airing on ESPN and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up very late to catch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 5 at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Nuggets on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 5 is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Lakers 126, Nuggets 114

Lakers 126, Nuggets 114 Game 2: Lakers 105, Nuggets 103

Lakers 105, Nuggets 103 Game 3: Nuggets 114, Lakers 106

Nuggets 114, Lakers 106 Game 4: Lakers 114, Nuggets 108

Lakers 114, Nuggets 108 Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT) *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, TBD

Monday, Sept. 28, TBD *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, TBD

* = if necessary