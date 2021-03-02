Hurry! This 65-inch 4K Sony TV is over $200 off right now

If you're searching for March Madness TV sales, we've found the perfect deal for you.

Amazon currently has the 65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV on sale for $1,169.99. That's $229 off it's original price of $1,399, making it one of the best deals we've seen so far. And with Amazon's rapid delivery service, you'll be able to indulge in your favorite movies and TV shows in full Ultra HD glory in no time!

Sony 65" X900H 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,169 @ Amazon

This killer deal saves you over $200 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a massive 65-inch 4K LED UHD display, Dolby Vision with HDR10 support, full array dimming technology and compatibility with AI home assistants. Add it to your cart and Amazon will take another $28.01 off for a final checkout price of $1,169.99. View Deal

This particular model (Sony X900H) features a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision HDR, and Full Array dimming technology. And it's all packed in a sleek design that delivers exceptionally colorful images. This is one of Sony's latest 65-inch 4K TV releases, launched in 2020.

This Smart TV features a 4K LED panel and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The model runs on an Android TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that this TV also has Google Assistant already built in, as well as Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa compatibility. With hands-free voice control enabled, you'll never have to worry about losing your remote control and effortlessly navigate through your brand-new TV with just the sound of your voice.

This deal is a good bargain compared to other LED 65-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast.

And if you want to explore other options on the market, make sure to check out our roundup of some of the best TV deals available right now.