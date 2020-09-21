Hurry! Our favorite Tempur-Pedic mattress topper is 40% off right now

A good mattress topper can breathe new life into your aging mattress by adding a new layer of support and comfort. Currently, one of the best mattress toppers is 40% off.

Today only, the Editor's Choice Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme is on sale for $179. That's $120 off and one of the biggest discounts we've seen for this mattress topper. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best mattress sales for other discounts you can get now. Plus, check out our predictions for this season's best Black Friday mattress sales).

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $179 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to any mattress. Currently on sale for just $179, it's 40% off and a great way to get Tempur-Pedic comfort on the cheap. View Deal

Even if you already own a mattress from our best mattress guide, a good topper can help extend its life. In this case, we like the Tempur-Topper Supreme because it adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to any mattress you already own. It's like getting a Tempur mattress, but without having to pay full price.

The Tempur Topper Supreme has a hygienic cover that helps keep it clean of mold, allergen, and dust mite dander. You can also whip off the cover and throw it in the washer at anytime. Plus, it comes with an impressive 10-year warranty.

