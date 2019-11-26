HP Envy 13t deal takes $600 off in Black Friday sneak peek

HP Black Friday deals are here early and we have a sneak peak of the brand's best laptop deals. So if you plan on buying a new Windows laptop this Black Friday, you can go direct to the source and save now.

This week, HP's Black Friday Sneak Peek sale takes up to 63% off select HP laptops. As part of the brand's huge sale, the HP Envy 13t is now priced at $969.99. Normally, $1,569.99, that's a whopping $600 off its regular price.

It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen this season.

HP Envy 13t Laptop: was $1,569.99 now $969.99 at HP

This HP laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touch screen display, an 8th Gen 1.8 GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of fast SSD storage. For graphics handling, HP fitted this machine with a a GeForce MX150.View Deal

HP notebooks are among the best laptops to buy. The HP Envy 13t packs strong performance and long battery life into a lightweight form factor.

In our sister site Laptop Mag's HP Envy 13t review, it was praised for its top notch keyboard, excellent battery life and overall great value. Its 4 out of 5 star rating, earned it an Editor's Choice award.

The HP Envy 13t is a true MacBook Air alternative for Windows fans and if you're looking for a new Ultrabook, it's a solid pick. Its stylish deliver solid performance, all for an affordable price.

If you want a larger screen, the HP Envy 17t is on sale for $1099.99 ($600 off).

Shop HP's entire Black Friday Sneak Peek sale now.