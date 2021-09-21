How to watch The Masked Singer season 6 online without cable

The costumes are going on and it's almost time to watch The Masked Singer season 6 online, even without cable. The Fox reality competition show returns with a new cast of secret celebrities wearing even more bonkers outfits. Can you guess who's behind the masks?

The Masked Singer season 6 start time, channel The Masked Singer season 6 premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Episode 2 airs the following night.

All the judges are back — Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke — as well as host Nick Cannon. Once again, the panelists will vie to identify the singers and win the Golden Ear trophy. They'll be joined by guest panelis Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, will.i.am, and Cheryl Hines.

Season 6 kicks off with two episodes over two nights; the second night will feature a double unmasking and the introduction of the wildcards. The contestants will be divided into two groups and for first time ever, the winner of each group will face off against each other in the finale.

This year's costumes are: Baby, Banana Split (a duo), Beach Ball, Bull, Caterpillar, Cupcake, Dalmatian, Hamster, Jester, Mallard, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pepper, Queen of Hearts, and Skunk.

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Masked Singer season 6 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch The Masked Singer season 6 from anywhere

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Masked Singer season 6 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 6 online in the US

In the U.S., The Masked Singer season 6 premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers can get the first month of Sling for just $10.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch The Masked Singer season 6 in Canada

Canadians can watch The Masked Singer season 6 live at the same time as Americans. The broadcast will be available on on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV mobile app.

How to watch The Masked Singer season 6 in the UK

Bad news for Brits: The Masked Singer season 6 doesn't appear to be airing on any UK channels.

As for The Masked Singer UK season 3, it doesn't have an official release date, though December 2021 or early 2022 is the most likely window.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for to watch The Masked Singer season 6, check out ExpressVPN.