How to watch Golden Globes 2021 online: Live stream the Golden Globes without cable

Golden Globes 2021 details The Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony airs Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

It's on NBC, which can be viewed with Sling or Fubo TV.

When we watch Golden Globes 2021 online, the tipsy stars will be spread across not one but two locations. Despite the fact that a pandemic is still going on, the Golden Globes ceremony is happening. It's socially distanced, at least, and we will get to see some really great films and TV shows honored.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are taking place almost two months later than usual and have a bicoastal ceremony for the first time ever. Viewers will at least get the familiar sight of hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. A slew of A-list presenters will be on hand at each location, but the nominees will attend remotely.

The Golden Globes 2021 are honoring the year's outstanding movies and television shows. Nominees for the top categories in film include Nomadland, Promising Young Woman and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Nominees for the top categories in TV include The Crown, Schitt's Creek and Emily in Paris.

But this year's nominations were criticized online and by the media for snubbing Black films and performers. Oscar contenders like One Night in Miami, Judas and the Black Messiah and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — all featuring predominantly Black casts and made by Black filmmakers — were shut out of the Best Motion Picture category. And the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Golden Globes, is facing even more controversy after a report in the Los Angeles Times revealed that the group has no Black members.

It will be interesting to see if the hosts ding the HFPA (who hired them). Poehler and Fey have never been shy about unleashing cutting humor. And we could see some of the presenters or winners acknowledge the lack of diversity in this year's awards.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globes 2021 online:

How to watch Golden Globes 2021 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Golden Globes 2021 if your current location doesn't offer it. Watching the 2021 Golden Globe Awards using the service you already pay for, along with the rest of the internet, can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Golden Globes 2021 online in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the Golden Globes on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Both of these services offer cloud DVR and on-demand features, allowing you to catch up on the big show via NBC even if you missed it live.

It's also on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Sling TV makes it easy to watch the Golden Globes 2021 without cable. NBC comes with the Sling Blue package ($35/month), which includes more than 50 channels like Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network.

How to watch Golden Globes 2021 in the UK

Bad news, Brits — no UK channel is airing the Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony.

Americans abroad who want to watch it live can do so by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Golden Globes 2021 in Canada

Canadians can watch the Golden Globes on the same day and time as Americans on CTV.

Golden Globes 2021 hosts

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the 2021 Golden Globes. This marks their fourth time as emcees of the ceremony, following appearances in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

But this is the first time they are hosting from different locations. Fey will be in the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler beam in from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Golden Globes 2021 nominees

Here are the 2021 Golden Globe nominees in the top four film and television categories:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Great (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

For the full list of nominees, go to the official Golden Globes website.

Golden Globes 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award

This year, Jane Fonda is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which honors people who have made a significant mark in the film industry.

Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award, given for outstanding and lasting contributions to television on or off the screen.

Golden Globes 2021 presenters and ambassadors

Over a dozen Hollywood stars are set to act as presenters during the Golden Globes. Assisting the presentation of awards are this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors, Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee, the children of director Spike Lee and Tonya Lee.

Presenters include: