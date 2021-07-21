Emily in Paris season 2: Everything we know so far

Oui, oui, we're ready for Emily in Paris season 2. The Netflix romantic comedy has started filming in France — and this time, Emily (Lily Collins) will speak a little more French and "assimilate" more into Parisian culture, according to creator Darren Star. And he's teased some "unexpected storylines" as far as Emily's love life goes.

Earlier this year, Netflix revealed that Emily in Paris was the streamer's most popular comedy in 2020, reaching 58 million households across the globe in its first 28 days. The show also generated a ton of buzz (not all positive) on social media, plus some Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

The show centers on Emily Cooper, a 20something Chicago marketing manager who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris. She arrives, ready to revamp the social media strategy at a French luxury marketing firm, but finds strong opposition from her tough boss, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), and snobbish co-workers. It doesn't help that she doesn't speak French.

Once in Paris, Emily makes a new friend in aspiring singer Mindy (Ashley Park) and becomes entangled in several romances. One is with her hot neighbor, chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who turns out to have a girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat).

The second season will see Emily settling in more, learning more of the language and still juggling her various romantic interests, social media stardom and work assignments.

Here's everything we know so far about Emily in Paris season 2.

Netflix hasn't set a release date yet for Emily in Paris season 2.

On Nov. 11, Netflix announced its order of Emily in Paris season 2 via a "letter" from Sylvie requesting that her firm's parent company extend Emily's time with Savoir.

"Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury good marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients," Sylvie writes.

"We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

Emily in Paris season 2 filming

There's nothing more romantic than springtime in Paris — which makes it the perfect period for Emily in Paris season 2 filming.

In February, Collins told Deadline, "We’re aiming to hopefully be going back soon. Hopefully in spring time. We’re trying to move forward. Again everything is Covid pending. When we got confirmed for Season 2 it made us all even more excited and even more anxious to get back. Of course there are so many regulations right now and we want to be safe, but we want to get back.”

Filming began May 3, a date which was marked by another cheeky letter from Sylvie. It promises to keep us updated on Emily's "progress and accomplishments in the coming months" — so we can look forward to more letters and cast videos.

The first season filmed for a few months starting in August 2019, which means about a year passed before the series debuted. If season 2 follows a similar timeline, and does in fact start filming in the spring, then Emily may be back sometime in early to mid-2022.

Emily in Paris season 2 teaser trailers

While there is no trailer for Emily in Paris season 2 just yet, Netflix has dropped a few teaser videos. The first accompanied the announcement video about season 2 featuring the cast cheekily saying "Deux" (or two, in French). Even Emily herself seems to know that French word.

Netflix dropped another cast video to reveal the start of production on Emily in Paris season 2, as well as celebrate the show's status as the most popular comedy on the service.

Emily in Paris season 2 cast

The cast of Emily in Paris is led by Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a junior marketing executive from Chicago who is sent to Paris to work at Savoir.

Other cast members include:

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Emily's French boss at Savoir in Paris

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, a nanny, aspiring singer and Emily's first friend in Paris

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, a chef and Emily's handsome downstairs neighbor

Samuel Arnold as Julien, Emily's co-worker

Bruno Gouery as Luc, Emily's co-worker

Camille Razat as Camille, Emily's new friend and Gabriel's girlfriend

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, the owner of perfume company Maison Lavaux, Emily's client, Sylvie's affair partner and Gabriel's restaurant partner

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler, Emily's American boss in Chicago

Other guest and recurring cast members that may pop up in season 2 are:

Arnaud Viard as Paul Brossard, the owner of Savoir

Charley Fouquet as Catherine Lambert, Antoine's wife

Eion Bailey as Randy Zimmer, the owner of a luxury hotel franchise

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault, a famous French designer

Charles Martins as Mathieu Cadault, Pierre's nephew and business partner and Emily's love interest

Roe Hartrampf as Doug, Emily's ex-boyfriend in Chicago.

Julien Floreancig as Thomas, a philosophy professor and Emily's ex

Camille Japy as Louise, Camille's mother

Christophe Guybet as Gerard, Camille's father

Victor Meutelet as Timothée, the younger brother of Camille

David Prat as Théo, Camille's other brother

Several new cast members are joining Emily in Paris season 2.

Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) is playing Alfie, described as "a 30-year-old, London-born, sarcastic charmer who refuses to immerse himself in French culture and instead prefers a pint at an English-speaking pub."

Jeremy O. Harris is guest starring as as Gregory Elliott Dupree, a fashion designer and protégé of Pierre Cadault.

French actor Arnaud Binard is Laurent G, a nightclub owner. Emily meets him at an event "but soon learns that his connection to Savoir is more complicated than marketing,"according to EW.com.

Emily in Paris season 2 plot

Emily in Paris season 2 should pick up where season 1 left off. Emily had finally earned her boss Sylvie's respect, thanks to the successful Pierre Cadault fashion show, and saved her job in Paris.

But her love life became even more of a complicated mess. To recap: Emily was caught in a love triangle with her hot downstairs neighbor, chef Gabriel, and his girlfriend Camille — who just happened to befriend Emily, unaware of the growing chemistry between the other two. Meanwhile, Emily had several men circling her, including her flirtatious client Antoine and the fashion businessman Mathieu Cadault.

In the finale, Gabriel broke up with Camille so he could move to Normandy to open his own restaurant. Emily blew off a trip to St. Tropez with Mathieu to say goodbye to Gabriel, and the two ended up in bed together. The next morning, she discovered Antoine was investing in Gabriel's Paris restaurant, so Gabriel wasn't leaving after all. Camille texted Emily about the news, asking if they could talk. Oh la la!

So, what's in store for season 2? As creator Darren Star told TVLine, "What happens in the next chapter, I think, can be a real exploration of how does the relationship between these three characters evolve ... Season 2 will open up some interesting and surprising relationship avenues."

The show received a ton of flack for Emily's naivete and complete lack of language skills. In season 2, Star told OprahMag.com that Emily will grow up a bit. "She's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city. She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."

Star explained to Variety that the first season covered a short time period, so season 2 will see Emily "embrace the city a little bit more."

"When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning and I don’t think it will be quite as easy for her in second season," he said. "I think she will be more assimilated, in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language."

And fans can look forward to "unexpected storylines" in the romance department.

"There was a twist a the end of the first season that she did not see coming, and I think there’s a lot of fallout that happens from the that in the new season," Star teased.