<a id="elk-05e29b14-fc23-435a-8485-0fae646e89b3"></a><h2 id="hollywood-s-biggest-party-of-the-year-is-almost-here-2">Hollywood&rsquo;s biggest party of the year is almost here</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="4b42998b-89cd-4f3d-b2e3-042899b4782a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4476px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:69.26%;"><img id="Q5vifQk8KoEQXUHXAoKwmT" name="2AKP7RJ" alt="The 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Monday, December 8, 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Q5vifQk8KoEQXUHXAoKwmT.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4476" height="3100" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Alamy)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="6791b80d-e4f7-4dc8-8dea-bc9928807f4b">The 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards are just a few short hours away, but there&rsquo;s plenty of red carpet glamour and predictions chatter to catch up on before the gala kicks off. Tonight&rsquo;s ceremony honors the best in television, film and (for the first time in the show&rsquo;s history) podcasting. The champagne-soaked cousin of the Academy Awards, with winners selected by an entirely different voting base of journalists and critics, it&rsquo;s widely considered a bellwether for where this year&rsquo;s Oscar race is headed. Though, as we saw last year, that&rsquo;s not always the case, and what&rsquo;s a lavish awards show without a surprise upset or two?</p><p>Red carpet coverage starts two hours before the ceremony, kicking off at 6:00 p.m. ET/3 p.m PT. We&rsquo;ll be updating this blog live with everything you need to know about tonight&rsquo;s Golden Globes, how to stream the ceremony, and the biggest news of the night. Stay tuned! <em>- Alyse Stanley</em></p>