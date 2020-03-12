Cheap 4K TV deal at Walmart: Get a 65-inch Roku Smart TV for $428

When it comes to value, TCL TVs are hard to beat. Not only do they offer solid performance, but they're also loaded with useful features.

For a limited time, Walmart has the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for $428. That's $371 under TCL's suggested price and one of the best cheap TV deals right now.

TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $799 now $428 @ Walmart

The TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV (65S421) is an excellent big-screen TV that won't break the bank. It features HDR support, Roku's excellent platform, and Alexa/Google Assistant support. View Deal

TCL has been a favorite of ours for some time and the company regularly shows up on our list of the best TVs. While we've given high ratings to all its tiers, the TCL 4 Series Roku TV fared especially well in our lab testing.

The TCL 4 Series has a 4K display with direct backlighting and high dynamic range (HDR) support. Though the TCL 4 Series doesn't offer the same HDR support when gaming, it does deliver great response times, an indispensable advantage in fast-paced games.

We especially like that it runs Roku's platform, which we think is the smartest smart TV you can buy. The set will give you access to all the best Roku channels and hours of entertainment after the big game ends. Plus you can pair both Alexa and Google Assistant speakers with the TV, providing voice interaction and integration with the rest of your smart home.

This is one of the best TV sales we've seen outside of any major holidays, so we'd act fast before it sells out.