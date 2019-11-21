Black Friday deal: Galaxy S10 just hit $699 with free Galaxy Buds

The Galaxy S10 is one of the best Android phones of the year, and if you've been waiting to buy, you can save big with one of the best early Black Friday deals. Right now Amazon has the Galaxy S10 for just $699 with free Galaxy Buds.

With this deal you're saving $117.99, plus you're getting a $129 accessory for free. And with the Galaxy S10's reverse wireless charging capability, you can charge the Galaxy Buds using the back of the phone when you need more juice.

Galaxy S10 unlocked with Galaxy Buds: was $817 now $699

The Galaxy S10 features an immersive 6.1-inch display with narrow bezels, three cameras (including an ultra-wide shooter) and fast performance. And it's a great deal with the Galaxy Buds included. View Deal

In our Galaxy S10 review, we praised its vibrant Infinity-O display, which really draws you into videos, photos and other content without a distracting notch. To unlock the phone you simply place your finger on the convenient ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is baked right into the screen.

We also like the powerful performance from the Snapdragon 855 processor, and you get plenty of RAM for multitasking at 8GB. Unlike Apple, Samsung doesn't skimp on storage. You get 128GB to start, compared to just 64GB with the iPhone 11.

When it comes to photography, the Galaxy S10 performs well with its three camera. There's a standard 12-MP wide camera, a 12-MP telephoto lens and a 16-MP ultra-wide lens that lets you fit in more of the scene. Samsung also includes a night mode, so you can get good-looking photos in very low light without a flash.

At a little over 10 hours of battery life, the Galaxy S10 isn't the longest-lasting flagship phone, but it does offer enough endurance to get through an average workday. And you can get back up and running quickly with the bundled quick charger.

Overall, this Galaxy S10 bundles looks like a great deal, especially when you throw in the Galaxy Buds. In our Galaxy Buds review, we were impressed with the sleek and comfy design and strong audio performance. You also get an intuitive companion app and nearly 6 hours of battery life, which beats the AirPods by an hour.

See all of our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals to help you save on all sorts of gear.