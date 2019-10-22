Better Than Black Friday: Echo Dot Just $8.98

There's good reason to be an Amazon Prime member right now. The retail giant has a Prime member only deal that nets you our favorite compact smart speaker for less than $1.

For a limited time, Prime members can snag the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.98. The Echo Dot alone is sells for $49.99, so that's $49 in savings.

It's one of the best Amazon deals we've seen yet and it's not even Black Friday yet.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up here for a free 30-day trial and cancel at anytime.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Music Unlimited Bundle: was $58 now $9 at Amazon

In our Echo Dot 3rd Gen review, we loved its nice design and vastly improved audio over its predecessor. Although its out cover isn't interchangeable, it earned a 5 out 5 star rating for functionality and performance.

It's our Editor's Choice for compact smart speaker.

Don't be fooled by its size though, the third generation Echo Dot delivers big sound. And with its modern fabric design, it looks great in just about any room of the house.

Like all Amazon devices, the Echo Dot has Alexa built-in for hands-free operation and getting answers to questions. Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to a music library of 50 million songs. Stream ad-free music with offline playback on demand on the Echo Dot and other Amazon audio devices.

Keep in mind that Amazon Music Unlimited includes auto renew, so after one month, the monthly charge will be $9.99.