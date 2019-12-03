Best Cyber Week deals: Top deals you can get now

The turkey leftovers might be gone, but the sales are still going strong. Cyber Week is officially here and retailers are offering some of the best Cyber Week deals ever.

Cyber Week is a relatively new event. It's essentially an extension of Cyber Monday, but with 2019's shorter-than-average holiday shopping season, more retailers than ever appear to be embracing Cyber Week.

We're also noticing a lot of deals that have been extended into Cyber Week. Many Bose headphones, for instance, are still on sale. Meanwhile, Dell is offering an epic deal on its XPS 13, which is now at an all-time price low.

So before you put that credit card away, here are the best Cyber Week deals you can get right now.

Top 5 Cyber Week deals you can get now

Laptops and Tablets

XPS 13 (9380) w/ 256GB SSD: was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

The XPS 13 (9380) is an excellent everyday laptop that rarely drops below $800. This config packs a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an absolute steal at this price!View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2019/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite laptop deals of the past few days is still available. Best Buy is still taking $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air (256GB) if you opt for the Gold model. Oddly, the 256GB model is $40 cheaper than the 128GB model. It's an excellent deal, but we don't see it lasting much longer. Amazon has the 128GB model on sale for $799.99 (after a $200 discount during checkout), but this deal is coming in and out of stock. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has the new Surface Laptop 3 on sale from $899. That's the cheapest price we've seen for Microsoft's svelte new laptop. The base model packs a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

Save big on the 128GB configuration of this detachable laptop. With its excellent 2736 x 1824 display, speedy Core i3 performance, and comfortable keyboard, you'll want to take it everywhere. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go: was $399 now $299 @ Microsoft

The Surface Go combines a small tablet and laptop together into one 2-in-1 device that you can carry around as a highly versatile convertible for work and play. This Cyber Week deal takes $100 off its regular retail price.View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. It's one of the few Amazon tablets still on sale. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: was $10 now $0 @ Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service that lets you access millions of books, magazines, and audiobooks on a variety of devices, for one flat monthly fee. Currently, you can sign up for three months and pay nothing. Or do 3 months for $0.99. This Cyber Week deal is valid through December 31. (Which makes it a Cyber Month deal?)View Deal

4K TVs

Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

One of the cheapest 4K TVs ever, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV (U515CV-U), delivers UHD resolution, 4 HDMI ports and a 60Hz refresh rate for just $199. It's not a smart TV, but at this price, who cares?View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR TV: was $499 now $228 @ Walmart

The Samsung UN43NU6900 offers 43 inches of screen real estate at an affordable price. It features a full 4K HDR picture and lets you stream apps right from your TV. This Cyber Week deal is perfect for cash-strapped shoppers. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99. It's one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Samsung 6 Series 4K TV (70-inch): was $899 now $549

It's a massive screen with massive savings. This 70-inch smart TV will let you watch all your favorite movies, TV shows, and sporting events in gorgeous 4K resolution. Thanks to all the built-in apps, your multimedia options are almost limitless.

View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $549

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the biggest HDTV in Walmart's current Cyber Monday sale. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform.View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $928 was $599 @ Amazon

The TCL 65" 4K Roku Smart TV (65S525) puts thousands of streaming channels at your fingertips. With over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to choose from, you'll always have something to watch. For a limited time, it's available at an incredible discount at Amazon.View Deal

Headphones

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

Act fast! Today is the last day you can get the excellent Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones on sale for $279. The Editor's Choice headphones are comfy to wear, provide excellent sound, and offer killer noise-cancelling technology. They're at an all-time price low. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Bose SoundLink II: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

The SoundLink II Headphones offer deep, immersive sound without breaking your budget. The wireless headphones offer up to 15 hours of playtime and are now $179. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless: was $399 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones are a solid choice when you want precision craftsmanship, great sound, and noise cancellation. You can get them now at Best Buy for $200 below retail. View Deal

Bose QC 25 Headphones: was $177 now $129 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice QC 25 provide excellent noise-cancellation along with rich audio in an attractive frame. Unlike the QC 35s, these headphones are wired. However, they're considerably cheaper and at an all-time price low. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds offer excellent audio in a sweat and weather resistant design (IPX4). These Editor's Choice wireless buds normally cost $199, however, they're now on sale for $169. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. They're currently at their all-time price low. (They're also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Gaming

New Nintendo Switch w/ Starlink: was $360 now $299 @ Best Buy

This killer Switch bundle gets you the latest model with better battery life alongside the Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter pack (added in checkout). It's one of the best Cyber Week deals for Nintendo Switch fans. View Deal

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: was $59 now $38

The Sony PS4 features a multitouch, clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack for upgraded audio options.

View Deal

Smart Home

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Cyber Week deals you'll see. View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock was $79.99 now $39.99

The best smart alarm clock with Google Assistant, the Lenovo smart clock is small and unobtrusive, but has a bright touchscreen and good speakers for you to play music, get traffic and weather, and control smart home devices. This deal also includes 90 days of Pandora Premium and 30 days of SiriusXM for free.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is here and it's already gotten a significant discount to $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your coat pocket, yet delivers impressively strong audio. It's an excellent stocking stuffer and now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display, and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon

If the Home Speaker 500 is still too rich for your blood, Amazon has the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The main difference is the 300 offers 360-degree sound and no LCD, whereas the 500 offers stereo sound and sports a built-in LCD.View Deal

Bose SoundTouch 20: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The SoundTouch 20 is an Alexa-compatible wireless speaker that connects to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices to play music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more. It's now at its lowest price ever. (It's also on sale at Walmart).View Deal

Speakers

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker: was $350 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker is a high-end audio peripheral that can act as the centerpiece to an entertainment center. It looks absolutely gorgeous, but it also provides top-notch sound and connectivity. This speaker is worth its $350 asking price, which makes this Cyber Week deal more tempting. View Deal

Bose Wave SoundTouch IV: was $599 now $469 @ Amazon

The Wave SoundTouch Music System IV can stream music from Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and more. It also has a CD player and works with Alexa. The rarely discounted music system is now $30 off.View Deal

Bose Companion 2 Series III: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

These rarely discounted PC speakers deliver excellent sound for your Windows or Mac desktop/laptop. They feature an auxiliary input, so you can connect them to another audio source such as your iPhone or iPad. View Deal

Photo Books

Mixbook online prints: up to 55% off sitewide

From photo books to home decor festooned with your photos, Mixboox is taking up to 55% off sitewide via coupon code "CYBER19". The coupon is valid through December 4. It's one of the best Cyber Week deals we've seen for photobooks. View Deal

Shutterfly: 50% off nearly everything

This weekend, Shutterfly says it's taking 50% off everything through Sunday with no coupon code. (If you use coupon code "TENFREE," though you can enjoy 10 to 20 free cards on top of your 50% savings.) Discounts include 50% off photo books, with 40 to 50% discounts on additional pages.View Deal

Antivirus

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: Was $60 now just $24.99

There's no better choice for entry-level antivirus software, and right now it's steeply marked down at the Bitdefender website. The discount covers your first year of service for up to three Windows PCs.View Deal

Trend Micro Maximum Security: Was $100 now $39.95

Trend Micro's premium suite has excellent protection and a ton of features for either five or 10 devices. For Cyber Week, it's marked down by up to 70%.View Deal

McAfee Total Protection: Was $120 now just $29.99

One of the best deals in antivirus software is now even more of a steal. Pick up McAfee's full-featured Total Protection for 10 PCs, Macs, Android or iOS devices for just $29.99 for the first year.View Deal

Sophos Home Premium 1-year subscription: Was $60 now $30

Sophos is well known in the enterprise security market, but its consumer antivirus products are fast, efficient and affordable. For Cyber Week, Sophos Home for up to 10 Macs or PCs, already a steal at $60 per year, is a further 50% off.View Deal

Norton 360 Deluxe: Was $100 now $34.99

Norton's top antivirus-only product protects five devices and comes with parental controls, webcam protection, a password manager, backup software and 50GB of online storage. You'll also get Norton Secure VPN unlimited service for up to five devices.View Deal