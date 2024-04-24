Visible is taking $10/month off its plans — here’s how to get it

When it comes to prepaid phone plans, Verizon-owned Visible is one of the best you can get. Not only are its plans streamlined and easy to understand, but they're also more affordable than ever.

For a limited time, you can use coupon code "MOOLAH" to knock $10 off Visible's monthly plans for your first three months of service. After discount, prices start from $15/month for the Visible plan or $35/month for the Visible Plus plan. It's one of the best Visible deals we've seen. (For more deals, check out our guide to the Visible Promo codes).

Visible: $10 off/month @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is taking $10 off its plans via coupon code "MOOLAH". The discount is applicable for your first three months of service on Visible or Visible Plus. After discount, prices are $15/month or $35/month, respectively. After your first three months are up, you'll pay the regular prices or $25/month or $45/month. Both plans offer unlimited talk, text, and 5G data, but only the Plus plan includes 5G Ultra Wideband and international coverage.

Visible debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. There are two plans — Visible and Visible Plus — which cost $25/month and $45/month, respectively. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own.

Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because both of its plan deliver unlimited data at a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.