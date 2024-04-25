Huge Crocs sale at Amazon and Walmart — 9 deals I'd buy from $19

Crocs fans are in luck — a bunch of Crocs shoes have been slashed in price at Amazon and Walmart. These lightweight, comfy shoes are beloved by beach goers, healthcare workers and everyone in between. They can be pretty expensive most of the year, so if you see a deal you like, now's the time to pounce.

If you don't believe that Crocs are for every occasion, this sale might change your mind. Going to the beach? Get the Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops on sale from $19 at Amazon. On your feet all day at work? The comfortable Crocs At Work Specialist II Vent Clog are on sale from $24 at Amazon. And if you're going for a casual run, the Crocs Literide 360 Pacer are on sale from $34 at Amazon.

Note that prices vary by color and size, particularly on Amazon. Make sure to check any different color options that are available in your size to find the best deal. If you're hungry for more, check out the Adidas sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon and this huge TV sale at Amazon and Best Buy.

Crocs deals — Best sales now

Crocs Women’s Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $19 @ Amazon

This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Price check: $24 @ Walmart

Crocs Unisex Marbled Clogs: was $54 now from $21 @ Amazon

If you want comfort and fashion, these unisex marbled clogs will give you the wow factor. The new marble Croslite material makes it eye-catching and you can choose from 18 dye clog designs to suit your style. As well as having a roomy and comfortable fit, these clogs come with a pivoting heel strap for security. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Crocs At Work Unisex Specialist II Vent Clog: was $44 now from $24 @ Amazon

If you work in an industry where you’re always on your feet, these Crocs At Work are exactly what you need. They are solidly constructed, lightweight and roomy for tired feet. In addition, their contoured soles make them super comfortable for those long shifts. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Crocs Womens Literide 360 Pacer: was $64 now from $34 @ Amazon

Crocs doesn't only make clogs. These sneakers offer Crocs' signature Literide Foam insoles and 360 degrees of comfort. They're lightweight, soft and resilient, as you'd expect from a pair of Crocs shoes. Reviews on Amazon also mentioned that they are very breathable and easy to clean. Make sure to check all the color options in your size for the best deal.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Handle It Rain Boot: was $39 now $34 @ Walmart

These Crocs waterproof rain boots might be the cutest on the market. They feature large handles that make it easier for kids to put them on, and also have a reflective logo at the back.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Walmart

If you’re after a pair of comfy shoes for little feet, these Crocs offer the right support and comfort, and are lightweight enough to run around in. They come in black, navy, citrus, and pink, although prices vary by size and color. You can even customize them further with Jibbitz charms of your choice.

Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clog: was $49 now from $39 @ Walmart

With Croslite foam cushion, and an adjustable strap, these Crocs Offroad Sport Clogs are designed to offer ultimate comfort you need all day long. They also have a stronger outsole pattern that will withstand any surface type, but are still lightweight to wear.

Crocs Unisex Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $39 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather. Make sure to check out all the color options in your size for the best deal.