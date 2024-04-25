Huge Crocs sale at Amazon and Walmart — 9 deals I'd buy from $19
Crocs are on sale with up to 60% off
Crocs fans are in luck — a bunch of Crocs shoes have been slashed in price at Amazon and Walmart. These lightweight, comfy shoes are beloved by beach goers, healthcare workers and everyone in between. They can be pretty expensive most of the year, so if you see a deal you like, now's the time to pounce.
If you don't believe that Crocs are for every occasion, this sale might change your mind. Going to the beach? Get the Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops on sale from $19 at Amazon. On your feet all day at work? The comfortable Crocs At Work Specialist II Vent Clog are on sale from $24 at Amazon. And if you're going for a casual run, the Crocs Literide 360 Pacer are on sale from $34 at Amazon.
Note that prices vary by color and size, particularly on Amazon. Make sure to check any different color options that are available in your size to find the best deal. If you're hungry for more, check out the Adidas sneakers and apparel deals I'd buy at Amazon and this huge TV sale at Amazon and Best Buy.
Crocs deals — Quick links
- shop Crocs deals from $19 at Amazon
- shop Crocs deals from $24 at Walmart
- Crocs Women’s Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $19 @ Amazon
- Crocs Unisex Marbled Clogs: was $54 now from $21 @ Amazon
- Crocs Unisex Specialist II Vent Clog: was $44 now from $24 @ Amazon
- Crocs Womens Literide 360 Pacer: was $64 now from $34 @ Amazon
- Crocs Toddler & Kids Handle It Rain Boot: was $39 now $34 @ Walmart
- Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Walmart
- Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clog: was $49 now from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs Unisex Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $39 @ Amazon
- Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clogs: was $59 now from $44 @ Walmart
Crocs deals — Best sales now
Crocs Women’s Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $19 @ Amazon
This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
Price check: $24 @ Walmart
Crocs Unisex Marbled Clogs: was $54 now from $21 @ Amazon
If you want comfort and fashion, these unisex marbled clogs will give you the wow factor. The new marble Croslite material makes it eye-catching and you can choose from 18 dye clog designs to suit your style. As well as having a roomy and comfortable fit, these clogs come with a pivoting heel strap for security. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
Crocs At Work Unisex Specialist II Vent Clog: was $44 now from $24 @ Amazon
If you work in an industry where you’re always on your feet, these Crocs At Work are exactly what you need. They are solidly constructed, lightweight and roomy for tired feet. In addition, their contoured soles make them super comfortable for those long shifts. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
Crocs Womens Literide 360 Pacer: was $64 now from $34 @ Amazon
Crocs doesn't only make clogs. These sneakers offer Crocs' signature Literide Foam insoles and 360 degrees of comfort. They're lightweight, soft and resilient, as you'd expect from a pair of Crocs shoes. Reviews on Amazon also mentioned that they are very breathable and easy to clean. Make sure to check all the color options in your size for the best deal.
Crocs Toddler & Kids Handle It Rain Boot: was $39 now $34 @ Walmart
These Crocs waterproof rain boots might be the cutest on the market. They feature large handles that make it easier for kids to put them on, and also have a reflective logo at the back.
Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Walmart
If you’re after a pair of comfy shoes for little feet, these Crocs offer the right support and comfort, and are lightweight enough to run around in. They come in black, navy, citrus, and pink, although prices vary by size and color. You can even customize them further with Jibbitz charms of your choice.
Crocs Unisex Offroad Sport Clog: was $49 now from $39 @ Walmart
With Croslite foam cushion, and an adjustable strap, these Crocs Offroad Sport Clogs are designed to offer ultimate comfort you need all day long. They also have a stronger outsole pattern that will withstand any surface type, but are still lightweight to wear.
Crocs Unisex Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $39 @ Amazon
If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather. Make sure to check out all the color options in your size for the best deal.
Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clogs: was $59 now from $44 @ Walmart
If you want to beat the chill, these baya lined clogs are an excellent bargain. Featuring a plush fleece-inspired lining, they're guaranteed to keep your feet warm, as well as comfortable. What’s more, you can wear these indoors or out so that your toes are always toasty all year round.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.