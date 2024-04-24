Novaform sale: save up to $120 on Costco's most popular boxed mattress

Novaform's budget-friendly mattress range is popular with Costco customers, and you can now snag the brand's most high-rated bed for even less. This month, you can now get the Novaform 14” ComfortGrande mattress for up to $120 less at Costco, with a queen down to $479.

The Novaform 14” ComfortGrande mattress is one of the best mattresses you can buy at Costco, boasting over 12,000 positive reviews and a 4.4 rating. It also has cooling tech such as heat-dissipating Phase Change Material and gel infusions for hot sleepers, while side sleepers should enjoy the medium firmness rating.

Compared to the most popular US mattress brands, Costco doesn't provide sleep trial periods, but they do come with a relatively generous 20-year warranty. Plus, deals on this bed don't come along very often, so we suggest taking advantage while you can ahead of Memorial Day mattress sales.

Novaform 14” ComfortGrande

Was: from $399.99

Now: from $319.99

Saving: up to $120 off at Costco Summary: Novaform makes some of the best cheap mattresses on the market, with each model being rated four stars or above online to prove it. The Novaform 14” ComfortGrande is the highest-rated of the range, and boasts a 4.4 star rating out over 12,000 user reviews. It's also infused with heat-dissipating propriety EVENcor GelMax for temperature regulation for hot sleepers. It also contains phase change material, a trademark fabric found in the best cooling mattresses, so this bed should keep you feeling cool throughout the night. In terms of firmness, the bed has a medium rating which should provide enough cushioning for most side sleepers sleepers, but back, stomach, and heavyweight sleepers may want something firmer for more support. Price history: This deal is only sticking around until next week, so if you're in the market for an affordable memory foam mattress, we suggest you snag this deal while you can. Last month, there were no deals on this mattress, so it's likely there won't be for a long stretch after this deal disappears. Benefits: 20-year warranty | Free shipping

How do you buy a Novaform mattress at Costco?

Novaform mattresses are exclusive to Costco, so you have to visit a store or their website. While you need a membership to shop at Costco, it's possible to shop at Costco online without a membership. However, you won't have access to exclusive membership discounts and website prices are higher than instore prices.

To get a Costco membership, you must either sign up for a Gold Star Membership or a Business membership (for business owners only). Both memberships cost $60 annually. There's also the Executive Membership, which costs double the price of a Gold Star and Business memberships but comes with exclusive benefits such as an annual 2% reward and Costco Services discounts.