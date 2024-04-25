PlayStation Store sale has essential PS5 games from $2 — here’s my 15 favorite deals

PlayStation’s annual Spring Sale is now over, but that doesn’t mean there are no deals to be found on the PlayStation Store. Just as one sale ends the next begins with the return of May Savings bringing a fresh wave of discounts on a whole load of the best PS5 games .

The May Savings sale offers almost 2,350 individual discounts across PS5 and PS4 games, DLC expansions and in-game currency. My pick of the bunch is the masterful Resident Evil 4 remake on sale for $19 , that’s its lowest price yet. Other top discounts include Hi-Fi Rush for $20 (was $29) , Final Fantasy 16 for $34 (was $69) and Tekken 8 for $48 (was $69) .

If you’re looking to spend as little as possible and get plenty of game in return, there are deals from just $2. This includes Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition for $2 (was $29) and Planet Coaster for $4 (was $49) . And these are just a couple of the low-cost games in this sale.

Alongside this new PlayStation Store sale, there are deals at online retailers Amazon and Best Buy, and I’ve included a few of my favorite picks down below as well.

Best PlayStation Store May Savings deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 and PS4 games: deals from $2 @ PlayStation Store

NBA 2K24 (Kobe Bryant Edition): was $69 now $19 @ Best Buy

Take to the court in the most authentic basketball simulator around, NBA 2K24 is the latest iteration of the popular franchise and it looks and plays better than ever. This year's entry in the long-running series is all about the Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant, and a new mode gives you he chance to recreate some of his most legendary moments on his rise to sporting stardom.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Dead Space: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The planet-cracking ship USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies if you want to survive this nightmare ordeal.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Alone in the Dark: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The classic Alone in the Dark series returns for a new generation. Pick from one of two playable characters and explore Derceto Manor, an intricately detailed setting hiding many hidden secrets and also many sinister threats. You'll uncover a twisting mystery as you collection clues and get closer to a dark truth. Inspired by recent Resident Evil games, the new Alone in the Dark is a love letter to survival horror new and old.