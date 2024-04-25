Quick! Buy a queen size Purple hybrid mattress for $1,679 in huge close out sale

Purple mattresses have gained a reputation as being the brand behind some of the best mattresses on the market, thanks to their proprietary GelFlex Grid technology. Right now, a huge 30% off Purple close out sale means that you can buy a queen size Purple Hybrid mattress for $1,679 at Purple, which is a huge saving of $720.

Like the best mattresses, the Purple Hybrid Mattress provides outstanding pressure relief. This hybrid is best suited to combination sleepers who want a bed with a bit of bounce, as well as shifting positions during the night.

Purple mattress sales are usually on the conservative side and roll out their biggest savings during major holidays, like the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales. This current 30% discount is unprecedented, with savings reaching up to $1,520. However, as a close-out deal, this means all sales are final and that you won't be able to return your bed if it isn't right for you (your warranty still stands). Despite that, this is still an excellent offer. Here's why...

Purple Hybrid Mattress

Was: from $1,899

Now: from $1,139

Saving: up to $1,520 at Purple Summary: The Purple Hybrid Mattress pairs the signature Purple GelFlex Grid with a traditional hybrid build for a bed that's cooling, pressure relieving, and super responsive. It's the GelFlex Grid that provides Purple mattresses with the adaptive feel, molding to your shape to offer support no matter what position you lie in. You can learn more about this technology with our Purple Original mattress review. Built with both the GelFlex Grid and a layer of springs, you can expect the Purple Hybrid Mattress to have a bouncier feel, which won't suit those who prefer the 'hug' of memory foam. However, if you want one of the best hybrid mattresses that quickly responds to your movement to keep you supported, it's an excellent choice. Price history: The best Purple mattress sales tend to appear before or after major holidays, so we might be waiting a while for the Memorial Day offers to kick in. Even then, it probably won't be as good as this closeout sale, which takes up to 30% off the Purple Hybrid. But keep in mind that as a closeout sale there's no trial period. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping

What is the Purple GelFlex Grid?

Purple mattresses are known for their GelFlex Grid, a layer of hyper elastic polymer molded into a geometric pattern that sits just beneath the cover. The GelFlex Grid is unique, a patented Purple design that is highly responsive, able to move to meet your every curve for instant pressure relief.

This close contouring is reminiscent of memory foam mattresses. However, the elasticated GelFlex Grid is more responsive than traditional foams with a quick movement that springs from one shape to another. That does mean you don't get the 'hug' of a memory foam, so if you want to sink into your mattress, a Purple bed isn't for you. For a closer look at how Purple's GelFlex Grid technology compares to memory foam, check out our guide.