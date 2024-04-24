Huge sale on footwear at REI — Allbirds, Hoka, On, and Teva up to 70% off

We typically snoop out REI's sale section and online outlet store for discounted outerwear between seasons, from heavy winter coats to lightweight rain jackets. But after revisiting the site today, we discovered the best deals right now are actually all on past-season footwear.

For example, our favorite brands for hiking, running, walking, and even casualwear are up to 50% off right now at REI and REI Outlet. But we also happened to uncover even greater savings, up to 70% off. The catch? Sizes and color options are limited, so be sure to check out all of the options when scrolling through our picks, listed below.

Chaco Men's Z/2 Classic Sandals: was $105 now $30 @ REI

The original Chaco, these enduring outdoor sandals can be worn both for hiking up mountains to riding bikes — versatility is a big part of the allure. And the fact that the navy blue style is marked all the way down to $30. As of right now, they're still available in sizes 10, 11 and 12.

REI Swiftland MT Trail Running Shoes: was $130 now $38 @ REI

Perhaps your normal running route is concrete sidewalks. If you've been thinking about venturing off the beaten path, an affordable pair is a great place to start, and REI's own brand is down to just $38 in sizes 6.5, 7, 7.5, and 11. Ideal for beginners, these are more cushiony than other styles we've seen, but reviewers are the biggest fans of the higher top, which keeps rocks and debris from slipping in.

Teva Women's Universal Tie-Daye Sandals: was $55 now $41 @ REI

For a pop of personality, these rainbow-dyed Tevas are a standout style for summer. Quick-dry webbing is paired with molded EVA midsoles for a comfortable fit on land and water. Better yet, they're 24% off right now.

Allbirds Men's SuperLight Wool Sneakers: was $120 now $48 @ REI

We love Allbirds for its commitment to using sustainable and recycled materials when making its unique shoes. And these sneakers are a prime example of the brand's ethos — this pair is made with regenerative wool, a bio-based foam underfoot, FSC-certified rubber bottoms, and laces made from recycled plastic water bottles.

Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes: was $220 now $68 @ REI

In addition to a great Adidas sale happening at Amazon, we also happened to spot the brand's hiking shoes sporting deep discounts at REI. Lined with Gore-Tex, it's nearly impossible for your feet to get soaked in wet, rainy conditions. Sadly, this deal is only for the ladies who can wear a size 10.5 shoe.

Salomon Women's Sense Ride 5 Trail Shoes: was $140 now $69 @ REI

These sleek, trail-friendly running shoes from Salomon are designed for short loops and long distances — they're also half-off right now at REI. The stretchy laces mean these are super easy to slide on and off, but can cinch together with a simple pull for a tighter fit. Reviewers are smitten with the traction (a must when on uneven or muddy terrain), lightweight feel, and support.

Sorel Mac Hill Lite Waterproof Boots: was $180 now $89 @ REI

These stylish, waterproof boots from Sorel are just as great for commuting through unpredictable elements as they are for walking on snowy trails, despite the suede fabric. These high tops would be a great versatile boot throughout the winter and spring months. No wonder they earned at 5-star rating at REI.

On Women's Cloudventure Peak 3 Trail-Running Shoes: was $160 now $111 @ REI

Easily one of the most popular shoe brands these days, the Cloudventure style hasn't earned strong reviews on REI, though most warn it's because the sizing is way too small—so definitely consider sizing up.