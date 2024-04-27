Huge Walmart weekend sale — 15 deals I'm eyeing starting at $10
Including a half-off Levi's Sherpa jacket
Walmart is the one-stop shopping center where you can find pretty much anything — and typically on sale. The retailer giant regularly touts flash deals and rollbacks online and in stores on a range of products, from smart TVs and Apple watches to patio furniture and decor, and this weekend is no different.
If you don't have any Saturday plans, consider them made: shop the best weekend deals — starting at just $10 — at Walmart. Below, we rounded up everything we think is worth adding to your cart. One major highlight includes savings up to $500 on the Samsung Frame TV.
Psst: Need more sales to shop? There are weekend sales happening at Best Buy and Amazon, too.
Quick links
- shop the entire Walmart sale
- Levi's apparel: deals from $10
- Shark & Ninja appliances: up to 40% off
- USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount: was $69 now $39
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: was $79 now $49
- Beautypeak Full Length Arched Mirror: was $199 now $59
- Sony WF-C500 Headphones: was $99 now $59
- Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99
- Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $249
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $299
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS: was $399 now $329
- Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359
- Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449
- Hisense 75" 4K TV: was $578 now $498
- Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $899
- Samsung 65-Inch Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,496
Best Walmart deals
Levi's apparel: deals from $10 @ Walmart
Levi's apparel has dropped to just $10 at Walmart, starting with kids' hoodies. The discounts also extend to men's and women's shorts, jeans, t-shirts, and jackets, including this sherpa-lined trucker style jacket down from $110 to $52. You can also save up to $100 at Levi's when you spend $250 or more at the brand's site this weekend.
Price check: up to $100 off at Levi's
Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After the discount, prices start from $39. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami NC300 for $148 (pictured, it was $199). This one-touch ice cream maker lets you turn your favorite fruits into milkshakes, sorbets, or ice cream.
Price check: Shark from $65 @ Amazon | Ninja from $14 @ Amazon
USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount for 47-90 inch TVs: was $69 now $39 @ Walmart
If you're looking to mount a large TV on the wall and you want a full range of motion, you need to check out the USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount from Walmart. It's discounted by $30 for a limited time, so it's definitely worth picking up. Even if you have a massive 90-inch TV, this wall mount will accommodate without an issue. All of the hardware you need to mount your TV is included, so you just need the willingness to get it hung up.
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart
In our Roku Ultra LT review, we shared this streaming device boasts the brand's premium features, but at an affordable price point. And right now it's even cheaper, marked down to just $49.
Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $199 now $59 @ Walmart
Flash deal! Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly-rated, reviewers gush they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. The best deal, in our opinion, is on the 64 x 21-inch size, but it is also available in a smaller 59 x 16-inch model (which, although it isn't on sale, will only run you $39).
Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59 @ Walmart
The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 @ Walmart
Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"
Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart
Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.
Price check: $249 @ Lowe's
Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart
Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $249.
Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $299 @ Walmart
The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile, and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean. It's just $50 shy of its all-time price low.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS: was $399 now $329 @ Walmart
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, a 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Walmart
It may look like a clearance laptop, but this machine packs some pretty nice specs for the price. The Aspire 3 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect machine for students or anyone in need of a budget laptop for the home.
Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart
Microsoft's latest console remains the most powerful on the market and offers 4K gaming and exclusive franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and more that you won't find elsewhere. You can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, offering a ton of games each month including mega-hits like Diablo 4. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our in-depth Xbox Series X review.
Hisense 75" 4K TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart
This huge TV is available for just under $500, and offers a 4K panel with over 8.3 million pixels and an LED backlight. It's running Roku TV OS for all of your favorite apps, and can talk to your Google Assistant or Alexa. It's also ideal for gaming with a Gaming Mode that reduces input lag.
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $899 @ Walmart
The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for casual PC gamers on a budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU. It's on sale for $899, which is the same epic price low we saw back in December. Note that Best Buy has an Acer Nitro 5 on sale for $649, but that models features a smaller 512GB SSD and an older RTX 3050 Ti GPU.
Price check: $949 @ Best Buy
Samsung 65-Inch Class LS03B The Frame TV: was $,1099 now $1,496 @ Walmart
A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.