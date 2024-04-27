Huge Walmart weekend sale — 15 deals I'm eyeing starting at $10

Walmart is the one-stop shopping center where you can find pretty much anything — and typically on sale. The retailer giant regularly touts flash deals and rollbacks online and in stores on a range of products, from smart TVs and Apple watches to patio furniture and decor, and this weekend is no different.

If you don't have any Saturday plans, consider them made: shop the best weekend deals — starting at just $10 — at Walmart. Below, we rounded up everything we think is worth adding to your cart. One major highlight includes savings up to $500 on the Samsung Frame TV.

Psst: Need more sales to shop? There are weekend sales happening at Best Buy and Amazon, too.

Best Walmart deals

USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount for 47-90 inch TVs: was $69 now $39 @ Walmart

If you're looking to mount a large TV on the wall and you want a full range of motion, you need to check out the USX Full Motion TV Wall Mount from Walmart. It's discounted by $30 for a limited time, so it's definitely worth picking up. Even if you have a massive 90-inch TV, this wall mount will accommodate without an issue. All of the hardware you need to mount your TV is included, so you just need the willingness to get it hung up.

Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

In our Roku Ultra LT review, we shared this streaming device boasts the brand's premium features, but at an affordable price point. And right now it's even cheaper, marked down to just $49.

Beautypeak Arched Mirror: was $199 now $59 @ Walmart

Flash deal! Get this gold-arched mirror before it's gone. Highly-rated, reviewers gush they were shocked by the quality for the price. The contemporary, rounded style can be leaned against the wall or hung off the floor. The best deal, in our opinion, is on the 64 x 21-inch size, but it is also available in a smaller 59 x 16-inch model (which, although it isn't on sale, will only run you $39).

Sony WF-C500 was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

The WF-C500 are among the best wireless earbuds under $100 we've tested. There's no ANC, but our review said that music sounds punchy, and there's full EQ control via the awesome Sony Connect Headphones app. Battery life runs to 10 hours, with 20 hours from the charging case. This is the lowest on these four-star wireless earbuds and a best-ever deal.

Price check: $59 @ Amazon

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $99 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $140 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Price check: $249 @ Lowe's

Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $249 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $249.

Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $299 @ Walmart

The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile, and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean. It's just $50 shy of its all-time price low.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) GPS: was $399 now $329 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, a 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Walmart

It may look like a clearance laptop, but this machine packs some pretty nice specs for the price. The Aspire 3 includes a 15.6-inch 1080p display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's the perfect machine for students or anyone in need of a budget laptop for the home.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

Microsoft's latest console remains the most powerful on the market and offers 4K gaming and exclusive franchises like Halo, Gears of War, and more that you won't find elsewhere. You can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, offering a ton of games each month including mega-hits like Diablo 4. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our in-depth Xbox Series X review.

Hisense 75" 4K TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

This huge TV is available for just under $500, and offers a 4K panel with over 8.3 million pixels and an LED backlight. It's running Roku TV OS for all of your favorite apps, and can talk to your Google Assistant or Alexa. It's also ideal for gaming with a Gaming Mode that reduces input lag.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 4050: was $999 now $899 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid machine for casual PC gamers on a budget. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz LCD, Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU. It's on sale for $899, which is the same epic price low we saw back in December. Note that Best Buy has an Acer Nitro 5 on sale for $649, but that models features a smaller 512GB SSD and an older RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

Price check: $949 @ Best Buy