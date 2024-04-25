Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals 2024 — best early sales right now from $5

Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals will be here in the blink of an eye. Whether you’ve been a Switch owner from day one or have yet to pick up Nintendo’s popular handheld console, Memorial Day sales are a great time to stock up on games, accessories and more. Best of all, there are plenty of early deals you can shop now.

Right now Amazon has Switch games on sale from $19. This sale includes some of the best Switch games, like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $19 at Amazon ($40 off.) Plus, Mario’s latest adventure, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is $44 at Walmart ($15 off.)

There’s also a rare discount on the Nintendo Switch OLED console up for grabs. Currently the Nintendo Switch OLED is $324 at Amazon. It’s listed for $349, with a $25 discount applied at checkout. If you don’t already own a Switch console, this is the model to buy.

Keep scrolling for all the best Nintendo Switch deals from across the web. For more sales, stay tuned to our Memorial Day TV deals coverage.

Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals

Switch console deals

Nintendo Switch OLED: $324 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we said that this is the model to buy for new Switch owners.

Price check: $349 @ Nintendo

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has been a fan-favorite console ever since it debuted. This handheld hybrid offers two ways to play: either in handheld mode with a discrete six-inch, 720p screen, or hooked up to a TV. The Switch's portability and versatility speak for themselves, although the components are now a little dated. It's also built up a library of fantastic games.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Switch game deals

Switch games: deals from $5 @ My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $5 at My Nintendo Store. Games like Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Moving Out, Red Dead Redemption and more are included in this sale. You can also get pre-order discounts on upcoming titles like Little Kitty, Big City.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 @ Walmart

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Price check: $49 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $51 @ Walmart

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Price check: $57 @ Amazon

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Walmart is currently offering the game for $20 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content.

Price check: $44 @ Best Buy

Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a global sensation upon release, and it's just as effortlessly charming now. This pleasant life sim lets you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to your new island and turn it into a villager's paradise. The perfect game when you want to chill out and zone out after a stressful day IRL.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves, and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario for his surrounding. Super Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made, packing in more imaginative mechanics than a dozen lesser platformers combined.

Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Sonic Frontiers is something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $32 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Switch accessory deals

Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Case: was $19 now $17 @ Amazon

Game Traveler provides simple, no-nonsense Nintendo Switch cases, and nothing is simpler or more no-nonsense than the standard black model. This low-key Switch case can store a console and up to eight games. If you buy a Switch, you'll probably want to take it with you, so a case is a necessity.

SanDisk 128GB Memory Card: was $34 now $17 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. And with various games demanding a sizeable chunk of storage space to install, this accessory has rapidly become essential for any Switch owner.