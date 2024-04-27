Best Buy weekend sale slashes prices on games and handheld PCs — 7 deals I'd buy now

Best Buy's massive 3-day weekend sale is now in full swing, offering huge savings on all things tech. Whether you've been eyeing some new games for your must-play list or thinking about splurging on one of the best handheld gaming consoles, there are plenty of great gaming deals to go around too.

Some of the biggest games of 2023 are discounted, including Mortal Kombat 1 and EA Sports FC 24, as well as best-selling titles from this year like Tekken 8. And while we're huge fans of the Steam Deck here at Tom's Guide, the Windows 11-driven Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go have still managed to give Valve's handheld a real fight — and both are on sale this weekend at Best Buy.

There are lots more deals worth your attention, so keep scrolling to get in on the savings. Also, make sure to check out our top picks for what games to buy in the PlayStation May Savings sale.

Just Dance 2024 on Nintendo Switch: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

The latest iteration of Ubisoft's annual Just Dance series has landed on the Nintendo Switch, and it offers up another collection of chart-topping tunes that will have you jumping off your couch to dance along. Just Dance 2024 includes hugely popular tracks from A-list artists including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, BTS, Black Pink and more.

EA Sports FC 24 on PS5: was $69 now $24 @ Best Buy

Despite the world's most popular sports game undergoing a name change, EA Sports FC 24 still reigns supreme. EA's latest entry is a leg-up from its predecessor, providing authentic on-pitch gameplay and stunning graphics that immerse players into the soccer sim. While the game doesn't necessarily reinvent virtual soccer, it's a solid new entry in the series and is perfect for any soccer (or football) fan.

Mortal Kombat 1 on PS5: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces and all the brutal fatalities you'd expect from Mortal Kombat. It offers thrilling online play paired with a richly cinematic single-player campaign that reshapes the Mortal Kombat universe. This is also the ideal starting point for newcomers to the MK series.

Tekken 8 on PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

Bandai Namco's iconic fighting series returns in fine form in this latest entry. In our Tekken 8 review, we called it a classy fighter that wisely never takes itself too seriously. While the vibe largely looks familiar and sees the return of many familiar faces, Tekken 8 shakes things up by adding a cinematic flair to the action and introducing new combat elements like the Heat Gauge system that rewards players for relentless pummeling.

Meta Quest 2: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is the perfect entry point into the world of virtual reality, and it's currently on sale for $50 off right now, which is the lowest price it's ever been. If you've been on the fence about stepping into VR and you want to try one of the most flexible headsets on the market, this is the time to snag yourself a Meta Quest 2 for $199 at Best Buy.

Price check: $199 @ Amazon

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Perfect for indie titles and some AAA titles with low graphics settings, the entry-level Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld. It sports a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz touchscreen, AMD Ryzen Z1 6-core CPU, 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon RDNA 3 based graphics. In our Asus ROG Ally review, we said it has a gorgeous display, is comfortable to hold, and makes your games look phenomenal.