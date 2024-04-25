We found 15 Mother’s Day gifts on sale, from tea sets to styling tools — starting at $7
She'll never have to know you didn't pay full price
Mother’s Day will be here before you know it (it falls on Sunday, May 12, this year). That means if you haven’t yet thought about finding something worthy of wowing the maternal figures in your life, there are about three weeks left to do so. To help kickstart your search, we put together a pretty extensive list of Mother's Day gifts, but if you’re tight on a budget (or perhaps simply can’t resist a good deal), we also happened to round up the best Mother’s Day sales, from candles and slippers to smartphones and styling tools.
Mother's Day Sales
- Amazon: gardening gear up to 50% off
- Armitron: up to 25% off watches
- Aura Frames: up to 40% off select frames
- Best Buy: up to $200 off Samsung phones
- BYOU: 20% off sitewide
- Courant: up to 20% off chargers
- Gallison: 30% off select puzzles with coupon code "MOM30"
- Hedley & Bennett: 20% off knives
- Monos: up to 15% off luggage, bags and accessories
- Nalgene: BOGO 50% off
- Outdoor Fellow: 25% off sitewide with coupon code "MOM25"
- Tea Forte: 20% off sitewide
- Ulta: 30% off select T3 styling tools
- VItamix: up to $100 off select blenders
- Verloop: 25% off sitewide with code ‘HAPPY25’
Best Mother's Day sales
London Passage 1,000-Piece Puzzle: was $17 now $12 @ Gallison
If your mother prefers to pass the time putzing with a puzzle, Gallison’s assortment is a cut above the rest. The brand has put together a Mother’s Day collection that’s eligible for a 30% discount with the code "MOM30" through May 12. Pick out a springtime illustration of her favorite city, like New York or London, that reviewers describe as "challenging but fun."
Savjob Long Gardening Gloves: was $15 now $7 @ Amazon
For moms whose ideas of fun are a day spent working in the yard, get her gear that will best protect her while she’s pulling weeds and pruning plants. Every time she dons these elbow-length gloves—dressed up in a fun floral print, to boot—for example, she’ll be reminded of you. These come well-reviewed by other gardeners; one even writes, “Not only are these super cute, they are super durable.” Many also note that unlike most gloves purchased in the past, these last longer than one season. “Robust yet remarkably breathable,” another buyer adds. We found pruning shears ($13 at Amazon) and sun hats ($16 at Amazon) on sale, too.
Outdoor Fellow Flower Garden Scented Candle: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon
You can take 25% off any of Outdoor Fellow’s candles at its direct site with the coupon code "MOM25" or if you’re a prime member, the discounts are automatic. In other words, it’s also a great last-minute gift. The new Flower Garden scent isn’t as sweet as it sounds; one buyer describes it as “springtime and you can see all the buds and many are just starting to open.” Personally, I’m a big fan of the Campfire scent, but all burn evenly without tunneling and last longer than you’d expect for the price.
Agnes Earrings: was $42 now $25 @ BYOU
If your mom’s idea of a good gift comes in the form of sparkling accessories, consider BYOU’s statement-making, waterproof jewelry. The New York-based brand’s entire assortment — layered necklaces, chunky rings, teardrop hoops, and items already on sale — is 20% off right now with the aptly-named coupon code "LOVEMOM".
Nalgene: Buy One Water Bottle Get One Free @ Nalgene
Your outdoorsy mom may likely already have a well-loved reusable water bottle stashed in the cupboards at home, but this new color-block collection by Nalgene will be a welcome addition to her collection—especially since you can even customize the combo. So why not also order one for yourself to match? Right now, you can buy one and get one 50% off with the coupon code "CELEBRATE". P.S. Free shipping is available on orders of $20 or more.
Colorblock Slide Slippers: was $44 now $33 @ Verloop
Cute coasters, tote bags, throw blankets, placemats and more are all 25% off at Verloop for Mother’s Day when you pop in the promo code "HAPPY25" at checkout (plus, all orders over $50 will ship for free, so get her a couple of goodies). If we had to recommend just one product, however, it’d likely be these colorblock slippers. The two-tone waffle pattern encases a cozy, fleece-lined interior, and the padded soles mean these are slip-resistant, so she can easily shuffle about the house without worry.
Mariposa 3-Piece Tea Gift Set: was $60 now $48 @ Tea Forte
Created specifically to celebrate Mother's Day, this collaboration with the New York Botanical Garden — Mariposa — is a sampler of spring-inspired blends featuring spearmint, blueberries, ginger, pear and more to be enjoyed in a porcelain pink mug.
Tilly Bracelet Set: was $95 now $71 @ Armitron
Now through May 12, you can score mom up a trendy, two-tone watch on sale. The tiny square face is punctuated with elegant, Roman numerals and sits in an adjustable metal link design. There are a number of timeless designs to choose from, however, and all are up to 25% off. If you’re an Amazon Prime member and in a time crunch, however, you can also shop the brand’s storefront. Otherwise, all orders ship for free in 5 business days.
T3 AireBrush One-Step Hair Dryer Brush: was $149 now $104 @ Ulta
Dyson, who? This multi-purposeful hair tool dries, de-frizzes, and styles all at once. Perfect for at-home blowouts, it offers three heat and two speed settings for visibly smoother and shinier hair. It's also travel-friendly.
Mag:3 Essentials Charging Tray (Linen): was $150 now $120 @ Courant
Is your mother’s phone always dead (or about to die?) — likely from misplacing her charger (at least, that’s true for mine) — gift her a docking station that can take up permanent residence on her nightstand or side table in the living room. Now through May 16, Courant’s wireless charging trays and stands are 20% off. I recommend the Mag:3 in linen which one reviewer says has “already been the perfect place for me to set my phone done in a spot I won’t forget while allowing me to disconnect from my phone and reconnect with my family.”
Chef’s Knife Set: was $265 now $150 @ Hedley & Bennett
Available through April 28, there are a couple of good gift-worhty deals at Hedley & Bennet. For starters, if your mom refuses to sharpen her knives or hers are starting to fall apart at the handle simply, consider investing in a new set. You can take 20% off by popping the coupon code "MOMSNEWKNIVES" at checkout. Plus, if you add a cute apron or smock— there’s a bright, buttery yellow, floral collab with Rifle Paper and Co., and a tinned fish patch if sardines are her jam — personalized embroidery is free (a value of $30).
Monos Carry-On Pro: was $295 now $251 @ Monos
For the mom full of wanderlust, equip her with a luxurious (yet functional!) suitcase from Monos so she can fly in style. These lightweight carry-ons are offered in 11 chic colors (though only a few are included in the discounts, so be sure to double check before clicking add to cart!), but the interior is just as stunning as the polycarbonate exterior. Inside, there’s plenty of room for her to overpack thanks to a built-in compression pad that doubles as a pocket for extra storage.
Walden 15" WiFi Frame: was $299 now $259 @ Aura
This isn't your typical digital picture frame. If mom is always pestering you for new photos to print and hang on the wall, get her the Walden instead. In our Walden review, this gigantic option impressed us with its anti-glare glass display and hangable design. At first glance, visitors might not even know its a slideshow.
Vitamix Explorian E310: was $379 now $329 @ Vitamix
One of the best blenders in the market, we found it to be great for small batches. Mom will love its simple design, offering 10 speed settings to whip up smoothies, hummus and more in no time at all.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Treat early-adopter moms to some special tech by gifting her with the new Galaxy S24 Ultra while it’s on sale at Best Buy. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we found it set the bar in terms of battery life, screen brightness, and processing performance. Otherwise, there are a few other unlocked smartphones from the brand up for grabs (the S24+ is $150 off, and the S24 is $75 off). Either way, you can save big now through May 5. (To get this price, you'll need to activate your phone with a carrier during checkout).
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.