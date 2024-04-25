We found 15 Mother’s Day gifts on sale, from tea sets to styling tools — starting at $7

Savjob Long Gardening Gloves: was $15 now $7 @ Amazon

For moms whose ideas of fun are a day spent working in the yard, get her gear that will best protect her while she’s pulling weeds and pruning plants. Every time she dons these elbow-length gloves—dressed up in a fun floral print, to boot—for example, she’ll be reminded of you. These come well-reviewed by other gardeners; one even writes, “Not only are these super cute, they are super durable.” Many also note that unlike most gloves purchased in the past, these last longer than one season. “Robust yet remarkably breathable,” another buyer adds. We found pruning shears ($13 at Amazon) and sun hats ($16 at Amazon) on sale, too.