Huge TV sale at Amazon and Best Buy — 13 deals I'd buy with up to 40% off
Some of the best TVs we've reviewed have been slashed in price
Amazon and Best Buy are competing to offer the best TV deals, and the winner is... us. There are a ton of incredible sales up for grabs on budget-friendly and high-end models, so now's the time to upgrade your entertainment center.
I'm most excited about Samsung's OLED TV deals. Right now the Samsung 55-inch S95D 4K OLED TV is $2,297 at Amazon ($300 off.) It's Samsung's best and brightest OLED TV yet, with a super matte finish and incredible anti-glare features. The S95D is a shoo-in to win the title of best OLED TV in 2024.
Last year's model, the S95C, is being phased out. That's the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV for $1,597 at Amazon. It's seen a massive $900 price cut, so snag it while you still can.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite TV deals at Amazon and Best Buy. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Adidas sale.
TV deals — Best sales now
Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349 @ Best Buy
The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.
Price check: $543 @ Amazon
TCL 65" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy
A 65-inch QLED for $399? You better believe it. The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series represents outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote.
42" for $896 ($300 off)
48" for $1,096 ($303 off)
55" for $1,296 ($503 off)
65" for $1,493 ($503 off)
77" for $2,196 ($1,303 off)
83" for $3,496 ($1,803 off)
Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $899 @ Amazon
If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. Gamers will like that this TV has a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,597 @ Amazon
Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy
Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
At 77 inches, Samsung's Class S89C OLED is a superb option for those who want the most screen real estate. As with most in this price range, it leverages a Quantum HDR OLED display, anti-glare and a LaserSlim design. It's pretty hard to beat a $1,800 price drop, especially on an OLED like this.
LG 55" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,796 @ Amazon
In our LG G3 OLED review, we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote are also included.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy
Samsung 55” S95D OLED 4K TV: was $2,597 now $2,297 @ Amazon
Samsung's best and brightest OLED TV is now on sale. Our Samsung S95D hands-on review concluded that it's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. It comes equipped with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound, built-in speakers that promote positional audio. The Tizen platform also received a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX, coupled with AI-based features to personalize the viewing experience.
Price check: $2,297 @ Walmart | $2,299 @ Best Buy
