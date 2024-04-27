Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream features two sides that have been inconsistent in recent weeks but are determined to end the Premier League season with a string of positive results — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream, Date, Time, Channels Bournemouth vs Brighton live streams will be available on Sunday, April 28.

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Andoni Iraola has rightfully earned plenty of plaudits during his first season in charge of Bournemouth and is still hopeful his side can finish the season with a new club record for points in a single Premier League campaign. That was achieved under Eddie Howe in the 2016/17 season when the Cherries finished with 46 points. Currently on 45 points with four games remaining, a win against Brighton would be a huge step to achieving that target.

The Seagulls have struggled since the turn of the year and now find themselves playing catch-up in the race to secure European football for next season. A loss of form and injuries to key players has had a huge impact in recent months but there is still plenty of talent in the side and manager Roberto de Zerbi will be determined to address this slide down the table.

Can the Cherries pick up a vital three points against their south coast rivals at the Vitality Stadium? Or will the Seagulls find their form and pick up the win? We’ll show you how you can watch a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream from anywhere down below.

Also, make sure you don’t miss any of the weekend's EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the football on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream in the U.K on Sunday afternoon. However, U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has also broadcast 20 matches this season.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make it look as if their streaming device is back in the great white north.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back in Oz.

Watch Bournemouth vs Brighton in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.