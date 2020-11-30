Best Cyber Monday Roku deals: Roku sticks, TVs and more

We're collecting the best Cyber Monday Roku deals for a very good reason: Roku dominates the streaming world. These deals help you join the party, as a reported 49% of streaming device market in the U.S. is made up of Roku's sticks, boxes, TVs and other devices — many of which are cheaper than ever right now.

Right now, the best savings can be found in the best streaming device: the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is just $29, savings of $20 off at Amazon. Best Buy is matching this offer. The high-end Roku Ultra 2020 (which was just released) is also on sale, as is the new Roku Streambar.

These are the Cyber Monday deals for anyone who needs to upgrade their streaming situation to 4K, or get a new TV without having to buy a new streaming device to go with it.

The best Cyber Monday Roku deal

Our favorite streamer Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The best streaming device there is, at its lowest price ever? You owe it to yourself to get the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K to see the shows you love at pristine 4K. This is $7 cheaper than it was during Prime Day. Best Buy has the same price.View Deal

Cyber Monday Roku streaming device deals

Roku Premiere 4K: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

You can stream in 4K resolution (on services including Disney Plus and Netflix) at a lower price than ever with the $24 Roku Premiere 4K. Now $15 off, the Premiere includes Roku's decent remote and access to thousands of streaming apps. Best Buy also matches this price.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick 1080p: was $49 now $34 @ Best Buy

The Roku Streaming Stick tucks easily behind your screen and provides easy access to 1080p streaming media. We include this deal mostly in case the above 4K streamers sell out (which they will).View Deal

Roku Ultra LT: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

The Roku Ultra LT takes a lot of what we like about the Roku Ultra and makes it even cheaper. This stick offers 4K streaming, snappy performance, and an Ethernet port for more stable streaming connections in larger homes.View Deal

Roku Ultra 2020: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Roku Ultra is the best of the best, as its name suggests. It supports HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meaning your shows and movies will look and sound great. Plus, it's faster than every other Roku, and has the best Roku remote too.View Deal

Cyber Monday Roku speaker deals

Roku Streambar: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

What if you could get a soundbar and a Roku at the same dang time? The Roku Streambar delivers 4K streaming inside of a pretty good speaker. Its four drivers pump out clear, room-filling sound and it can stream content just like any other Roku device.View Deal

Cyber Monday Roku TV deals

Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: was $848 now $448 @ Walmart

The biggest set of Walmart's in-house TV assortment provides 4K Ultra HD res streaming, and Roku provides almost all the apps you could think of (we're still waiting on HBO Max). View Deal

RCA Roku QLED 65" 4K SMART TV: was $699 now $499

This 65-inch Roku TV uses Samsung's QLED technology for improved picture quality and built-in Roku and Google Assistant support for all of its smarts. 3 HDMI inputs enable you to connect consoles, cable boxes and more.View Deal

Hisense 75" Roku Smart TV was $998, now $598 @ Walmart

This 75-inch 4K TV has gone in and out of stock. Your local store may have units available, as Walmart no longer offers them online.View Deal

