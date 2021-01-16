Apple Fitness Plus: How to set it up and start your free trial right now

Once you know how to set up Apple Fitness Plus, you can start getting your sweat on with this on-demand workout program.

There are a couple of things you'll want to know before signing up for Apple's workout service, which costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. First and foremost, an Apple Fitness Plus free trial with the purchase of a new Apple Watch lets you sample the subscription-based service for three months before your App Store account gets charged.

In fact, you'll need to own an Apple Watch before you can use Apple Fitness Plus. If you're a long-time user or just got one during the holidays, you're in luck. If you're itching to use Apple Fitness Plus but lack the hardware to match, check out the best Apple Watch deals right now for discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and more.

And since Apple Fitness Plus is a video-based program, you'll want a screen for watching classes. An iPhone will suffice, but you might be able to follow along better if you use an iPad or Apple TV.

Lastly, there's additional equipment you might need. At the very least, a yoga mat can be of use for floor-based exercise. If you have a treadmill or exercise bike, you can take advantage of more classes, too.

OK, ready to set up Apple Fitness Plus? Here's how.

How to download Apple Fitness Plus

There are a couple of pre-requisites to setting up Apple Fitness Plus. You’ll need to update your iPhone/iPad and Apple Watch to the latest iOS and watchOS, respectively. Your iPhone/iPad should be running iOS 14 (iOS 14.3, to be exact,) while your Apple Watch should have the latest version of watchOS 7, or at least watchOS 7.2.

As long as you own an Apple Watch and meet the software requirements, Apple Fitness Plus should appear automatically in the pre-installed Fitness app on your iPhone. If you're using an iPad, you'll want to download the Fitness app from the App Store.

You can also download the Fitness app on your Apple TV if you plan to workout on larger screen. New Apple TVs ship with the Fitness app pre-installed, but if you've had yours for a bit you'll likely need to download it through the Apple TV App Store.

How to set up Apple Fitness Plus

Now that you know how to download Apple Fitness Plus, here's how to set up Apple Fitness Plus. We'll show you the steps on an iPhone, although the same steps apply for the iPad.

1. Open your Fitness app. As an Apple Watch user, the Fitness app should launch on a tab titled "Summary," where you can see the progress of your rings and your recent workouts. Select the "Fitness+" tab at the bottom menu of your screen.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select "Continue" on the Welcome to Apple Fitness Plus page. This welcome provides a brief overview of the service, as well as a disclaimer about data usage. You may review how your data is managed, if you'd like.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Start your free trial. If you've acquired a new Apple Watch in the last three months, you get three months of an Apple Fitness Plus membership for free. If you've had your Apple Watch for longer, you'll get one month for free. Either way, you'll be asked to confirm your Apple ID. You'll also be notified of your trial's expiration date, or the date you'll be charged for the monthly or annual subscription.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Welcome to Apple Fitness Plus. From here you're able to start exploring classes, instructors and more. Watch the introduction video for help navigating the app and getting started with workouts.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Complete the 'Workouts to Get Started,' program. This step is optional, but recommended. Even if you work out regularly, this series of 10 minute workouts will give you a good sense of what to expect from the Fitness Plus class styles. Once you're taking actual classes, there's very few introductions, so these beginner classes are useful.

(Image credit: Future)

Now you know how to download Apple Fitness Plus and how to set up Apple Fitness Plus.