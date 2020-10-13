Prime Day may be getting all the attention today, but leave it to Apple to steal Amazon's thunder. The iPhone 12 was just announced and Apple's hot new iPhone is already on sale.

Officially, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-order on Friday (Oct. 16) with the phones arriving in stores on Oct. 23. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max go on sale Nov. 13 with pre-orders starting a week earlier on Nov. 6. None of that's stopping carriers from offering iPhone 12 deals right now, though.

For a limited time, new and existing AT&T customers can get the Apple iPhone 12 for free when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or higher). That's a savings of $799 and the first iPhone 12 deal we've seen. (Keep in mind that the deal is not on AT&T's homepage yet, but will be soon).

During Apple's iPhone 12 event, Verizon announced it would cut the cost on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini when you trade in an iPhone X or later and buy your phone on an installment plan.

Here's a look at the best iPhone 12 pre-order deals right now.

Best iPhone 12 pre-order deals

iPhone 12: free with Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

Apple's new iPhone 12 is finally here and AT&T is offering the first major discount. Currently, new and existing AT&T subscribers can get the iPhone 12 for free when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or higher). It's the first iPhone 12 deal we've seen and one of the fastest discounts we've seen on a new iPhone. View Deal

iPhone 12: $15/month with Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade-in an iPhone X (or higher), sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan, and you can get the new iPhone 12 for just $15/month (with a 24-month installment plan). That's $439 off the full cost ($799) of the iPhone 12.View Deal

iPhone 12 Mini: $13/mo. with Unlimited + trade-in @ Verizon

At Verizon, trade-in an iPhone X (or higher), sign up for a Verizon Unlimited plan, and you can get the new iPhone 12 Mini for just $12/month (with a 24-month installment plan). That's $411 off the full cost ($699) of the iPhone 12 Mini.View Deal

The new iPhone 12 sports a faster A14 Bionic processor, 5G connectivity, and updated cameras. It also has a new Ceramic Shield glass display that Apple claims is the toughest in the industry. There's also a new MagSafe charging system.

The iPhone 12 features a 12MP wide lens with a f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view. It's the first iPhone to include Apple's new 7-element lens, which delivers low light performance. Apple has also added a new Night Mode Time-lapse feature.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 mini is a compact version of the iPhone 12. It sports a 5.4-inch OLED display and the same A14 Bionic CPU found inside the standard iPhone 12. However, its costs $699, which is $100 less than the 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the successors to the iPhone 11 Pro models. They feature larger screens — 6.1 inches for the Pr and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max — plus triple camera arrays aided by a LiDAR sensor. Otherwise, they share the same processor, 5G connectivity and charging features as the iPhone 12.