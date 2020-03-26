Where to buy adjustable dumbbells: These retailers still have stock

With gyms and health clubs closed across the nation, fitness fans have been left scrambling for ways to stay fit. Fortunately, retailers are stepping up with discounts on a variety of adjustable dumbbells and kettlebells. But with many selling out, you may be wondering where to buy adjustable dumbbells right now.

So we're rounding up retailers where you can still buy adjustable dumbbells. The good news is — there are many adjustable dumbbell sets still available online. Many stores, like Walmart, Sears, and Dick's Sporting Goods, are even offering a few deals on their inventory of adjustable dumbbells. Here's the best of what's available right now.

Where to buy adjustable dumbbells

Weider Olympic Tricep Bar: $40 @ Walmart

Though technically not a dumbbell, this Weider Olympic Tricep Bar is great for any type of arm workout. It has non-slip grips and includes two spring clip collars. Plates must be purchased separately. (See all weight plates here).View Deal

NordicTrack SpeedWeight: $139 @ Walmart

These adjustable dumbbells are the perfect space-saving solution for your home gym. They can be adjusted in 2.5-pound increments from their base of 2.5 pounds to 12.5 pounds. They're $60 off their normal price. View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 552: $148 @ Walmart

Walmart has very limited stock of the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells. However, you can buy a single dumbbell for $148. Its weight can be adjusted from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs. If you don't mind in-store pickup, Dick's Sporting Goods has a pair for $329.99 with in-store pickup.View Deal

Weider 300-lb. Weight Set: $259 @ Sears

Weider's 300-lb. weight set is perfect for any type or workout from squats to shoulder presses. Although it's not technically a dumbbell set, this kit includes a 7-foot 45-lb. bar, 2 spring collars, and 14 plates. The plates come in pairs and weigh from 2.4 lbs. to 45 lbs. View Deal